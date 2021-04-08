Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musicians

Made famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend chef Giannicola Colucci.

"I fell in love with the place," said Colucci. "I've always liked the history of the space and the corner location in front of City Hall."

Immediately, they began making plans to open a traditional French bistro, featuring local jazz musicians every Friday and Saturday evening.

Le Bistro at The Bar will open mid-April.

Ruggieri is the owner of Italian eatery Gabriel's Food + Wine on Main Street and Speck Pizza + Street Food, which is set to open in September on Broadway.

A native of Torino, Italy, Colucci holds 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including as chefs in numerous Four Seasons Hotels including London, St. Louis and the brand's flagship hotel in Toronto.

The two Italians met while shopping at Whole Foods in St. Louis. "It's a joke, but it's true," said Colucci. "I was with my family grocery shopping. Gabriele recognized me and said, 'Are you are the chef for the Four Seasons? Can you help me out? I'm looking for a job in St. Louis.'"

Gabriele pushed on, "Come on, you can say something to your boss and get me a job as a server," which Colucci did. "That was the beginning, and we have since built a great friendship over the years, even after he moved back to Cape."

Ruggieri has previously tried to convince Colucci to relocate to Cape.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

"He told me, 'Come to Cape Girardeau, join me and we can open a restaurant together,'" but Colucci decided to take an opportunity to transfer from the Four Seasons in St. Louis to the flagship Toronto location, which was a "big deal" for his career.

Last spring when COVID hit North America, Four Seasons Hotels shut down, putting Colucci out of a job.

"When situations happen like this, it can make you think about a change in your life," he said.

Always longing for his own restaurant, Colucci connected once again with Ruggieri.

"I was talking with Gabriele when he told me the plan to open Speck," Colucci said. "He said, 'Come help me open Speck then decide what you want to do.'"

Colucci agreed and has been in Cape since October, both helping with the Speck opening and concept and working as a chef at Gabriel's. And now, he will be a business partner in Le Bistro at The Bar.

In Toronto, Colucci ran Cafe Boulud at the Four Seasons, a French bistro under celebrity chef Daniel Boulud. It was there, Colucci said, he "finalized my learning in terms of French cuisine."

When discussion around what concept would work for The Bar, Colucci immediately turned to his love of French fare.

"I really love a French bistro. It's always been nice to go to Paris and see the bistros -- how they work, how they are organized. And it fits because of the French history of Cape Girardeau."

Colucci was born in Torino, located in northwest Italy, about 30 miles from Nice in the south of France, exposing him to French cuisine.

The region of Italy Colucci is from, Piedmont, borders France. In fact, until the 17th century, Piedmont and all of northwest Italy was under French control. "I have always been inspired by French chefs," he said.

Le Bistro will have an extensive French inspired menu, featuring fish and seafood dishes highlighting Dover sole, scallops, mussels, sea bass and tuna, in addition to a wide variety of meats from French favorite steak frites to rack of lamb.

"It's going to be a dynamic menu," said Colucci, using the freshest ingredients to create a "plat du jour," or dish of the day, true to a traditional French bistro concept. There will also be seasonal soups on the menu along with French onion.

Additional cuisine will include chicken liver pate, foie gras, French terrine and charcuterie.

Le Bistro will open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and offer food at the bar into the evening, like a Croque Monsieur, hamburger or club sandwich. Colucci plants to offer variations of typical beef hamburgers such as lamb, bison, salmon and vegetable.

In a "casual chic" environment, Ruggieri said he wants Le Bistro to be a place you can come before dinner for a cocktail, come for an elegant French dinner, or come after dinner for live music and drinks with friends.

Overall, Colucci wants patrons to be able to "relax and join us for a glass of good French wine, elegant food and enjoy time together."

Ruggieri and Colucci are working to build a relaxed but casual atmosphere. "It's going to be 'the place to be' in Cape," Colucci said.