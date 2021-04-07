*Menu
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes New Member

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Membership Chair, Dr. Kory Thoma (l) welcomes new member Dylan Schwartz (r) to the the club during meeting, March 16 at Sedona Bistro.

Dylan is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Degree in Finance and Economics and is a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo in Jackson, Missouri.

