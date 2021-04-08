An attempt to reclaim dominance

-
Column (4/7/21)Woke disinformation is more powerful than RussiaWhy do the Russians need to bother spreading disinformation when our own domestic sources do a much better job at it? We just went through a four-year national obsession with Kremlin disinformation. It supposedly swayed the 2016 presidential...
-
Column (4/7/21)Georgia election flap underscores our collective problemThe Georgia debacle is a perfect example of the rolling collective action problem of our democracy. A collective action problem, simply put, is when there is a goal that would benefit everyone -- in this case, confidence in our machinery of...
-
Editorial (4/7/21)Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back. Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the...
-
Column (4/6/21)Chaput book reminds us what's worth living forI'm writing this on Good Friday. I just spent a few minutes in prayer outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in lower Manhattan. A hazardous medical waste truck, familiar to some of us who regularly pray outside the clinic, was just getting loaded....
-
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
-
Column (4/5/21)Americans must never throw in the towelAs we survey our rotting cultural and political landscape, it is tempting, from a worldly perspective, to lose hope for our way of life and our nation. As Christians, we have a greater Hope, one that transcends these worldly problems. We must...
-
-
Column (4/3/21)Culture wars are a convenient distraction from spendingYou know what you get for spending trillions of dollars you don't have? More fights over Dr. Seuss, cancel culture and identity politics. By any measure, the federal government has been on a spending spree for decades. Without getting bogged down in...
-
Column (4/3/21)The 10 radical new rules that are changing AmericaThere are 10 new ideas that are changing America, maybe permanently. 1) Money is a construct. It can be created from thin air. Annual deficits and aggregate national debt no longer matter much. Prior presidents ran up huge annual deficits, but at...
-
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
-
Column (4/2/21)Chris Frye is helping stage New Castle's comebackNEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania For over 100 years, the sprawling Shenango China plant warmly greeted just about every person who entered this Lawrence County city. Its 30 acres of multipane windows reflected off the Shenango River when they entered the...
-
Column (4/1/21)Bipartisanship can be politically lethalAmerican politics is caught in a perverse paradox. The bases of both parties would like nothing more than to destroy the other party. But it is precisely this animus that prevents them from accomplishing their goal. That's because the best strategy...
-
Column (4/1/21)Several events in Jackson to support this monthSpring has arrived in Jackson and there are a lot of activities around town during April. So pull out your calendars and make note of the dates and times. On April 10, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson sponsored by the Jackson Community Outreach Board begins...
-
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
-
-
-
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
-
Editorial (3/26/21)Palm Sunday and the start of Holy WeekThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
-
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
An attempt to reclaim dominance
When man was evolving in the wilderness of African savanna thousands of years ago, his tribe's survival depended on certain emotions he experienced in his relationship with other tribes: Fear, hatred, rage, jealousy, greed, hostility, etc., which manifested as aggression, conquest, destruction, genocide, robbery and theft.
As tribes learned to coexist with other tribes, taming of these primitive behaviors became essential to maintain peace in the evolving society. Wise tribal leaders declared man's primitive instincts as evils, which had no place in the civilized societies. Instead, they promoted moral values and noble virtues, as exemplified in Moses' Ten Commandments.
However, from time to time, when men of a certain tribe in a civilized society perceive real or imaginary threat to their dominance or existence, they choose leaders who encouraged them to freely express their base instincts in words and deeds to reclaim their dominance. The insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 is such an example. The truth is, the people who stormed the Capitol to overthrow the Republic merely formed the proverbial tip of the iceberg.
The detrimental social consequences of insecure tribesmen resorting to primitive behaviors to maintain their dominance are evident for all to see: Demagogic leaders promoting violence against "other tribes"; voter intimidation and suppression; rampant racism and discrimination; police brutality against Blacks; and xenophobia resulting in violence against Asian Americans. They are too ignorant to know that their regressive behaviors are akin to those, which primitive man displayed in the wilderness of African savanna.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau