Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'

Editorial

One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back.

Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the Rain" this weekend. The musical features songs such as "Make 'em Laugh", "Good Mornin'," "You Were Meant for Me," and most recognizably "Singin' in the Rain."

A description of the musical on the event website notes: "Singin' in the Rain captures the last days of the silent film era as they give way to new-fangled 'talkies.' With The Jazz Singer premiere making Hollywood frantic, the studios are forced to suddenly change to accommodate sound. In doing so, they leave silent pictures -- and some of their stars -- behind. When Monumental Studios turns silent The Dueling Cavalier into The Dancing Cavalier, a musical picture, they are faced with a problem: their star, Lina Lamont can't sing, and can't even really talk. Lina's voice sounds something like nails on a chalkboard. Enter Kathy Selden, an aspiring actress whose dulcet tones are dubbed over Lina's nasal notes. When Kathy becomes the love interest of Lina's leading man, Don Lockwood, the real duel begins."

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Notre Dame King Hall. In-person and livestream tickets can be purchased online at www.notredamehighschool.org/musical or by calling (573) 335-6772.

You can read more about the musical and see photos of dress rehearsal in the Good Times section of this weekend's Southeast Missourian.

It's good to have these performances return to the stage, which are so meaningful to students, parents and the community. We wish the cast all the best as they perform this classic.