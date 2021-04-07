Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'

-
Column (4/7/21)Woke disinformation is more powerful than RussiaWhy do the Russians need to bother spreading disinformation when our own domestic sources do a much better job at it? We just went through a four-year national obsession with Kremlin disinformation. It supposedly swayed the 2016 presidential...
Column (4/7/21)Georgia election flap underscores our collective problemThe Georgia debacle is a perfect example of the rolling collective action problem of our democracy. A collective action problem, simply put, is when there is a goal that would benefit everyone -- in this case, confidence in our machinery of...
Column (4/6/21)Chaput book reminds us what's worth living forI'm writing this on Good Friday. I just spent a few minutes in prayer outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in lower Manhattan. A hazardous medical waste truck, familiar to some of us who regularly pray outside the clinic, was just getting loaded....
Editorial (4/5/21)Be alert to online fraud regarding vaccination cardsIf you use social media, youve probably noticed friends, in an effort to celebrate or advocate, share photos of their vaccination cards. We understand the sentiment and generally agree its wise to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as recommended by...
Column (4/5/21)Americans must never throw in the towelAs we survey our rotting cultural and political landscape, it is tempting, from a worldly perspective, to lose hope for our way of life and our nation. As Christians, we have a greater Hope, one that transcends these worldly problems. We must...
Column (4/3/21)Culture wars are a convenient distraction from spendingYou know what you get for spending trillions of dollars you don't have? More fights over Dr. Seuss, cancel culture and identity politics. By any measure, the federal government has been on a spending spree for decades. Without getting bogged down in...
Column (4/3/21)The 10 radical new rules that are changing AmericaThere are 10 new ideas that are changing America, maybe permanently. 1) Money is a construct. It can be created from thin air. Annual deficits and aggregate national debt no longer matter much. Prior presidents ran up huge annual deficits, but at...
Editorial (4/2/21)Editorial: The story of EasterEditor's note: The following is our annual Easter editorial. A miraculous event 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem changed the world. On this Easter weekend, the story is presented again from the Holy Bible (the Gospel according to Matthew, Chapter 28):...
Column (4/2/21)Chris Frye is helping stage New Castle's comebackNEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania For over 100 years, the sprawling Shenango China plant warmly greeted just about every person who entered this Lawrence County city. Its 30 acres of multipane windows reflected off the Shenango River when they entered the...
Column (4/1/21)Bipartisanship can be politically lethalAmerican politics is caught in a perverse paradox. The bases of both parties would like nothing more than to destroy the other party. But it is precisely this animus that prevents them from accomplishing their goal. That's because the best strategy...
Column (4/1/21)Several events in Jackson to support this monthSpring has arrived in Jackson and there are a lot of activities around town during April. So pull out your calendars and make note of the dates and times. On April 10, Cruisin' Uptown Jackson sponsored by the Jackson Community Outreach Board begins...
Editorial (3/31/21)Editorial: Civic Clubs make a difference through charity, civic engagementOur local service clubs don't get a lot of attention. Most quietly go about their efforts, raising funds for important projects or scholarships and providing educational opportunities for members to become better and more informed citizens. These...
Editorial (3/29/21)Jackson student's bicentennial poster recognizedA junior at Jackson High School was recently recognized for her work in a statewide poster contest to commemorate Missouris bicentennial. Mia Foote was joined by local and state dignitaries along with her family last week as the poster was...
Editorial (3/26/21)Hahses recognized as Friends of the UniversityThe Southeast Missouri University Foundation recently announced that Dwain and Susan Hahs will receive the 2021 Friends of the University Award, the highest honor bestowed by the university foundation. Dwain has been Jackson's mayor since 2015...
Editorial (3/26/21)Palm Sunday and the start of Holy WeekThis weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday. Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is...
Editorial (3/19/21)Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial propertiesOld Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled. The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16...
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
Notre Dame students to perform 'Singin' in the Rain'
One of the many events we missed last spring was high school musicals. And while schools are still taking COVID precautions, it's good to see these performances coming back.
Notre Dame Regional High School will perform Betsy Anders' "Singin' in the Rain" this weekend. The musical features songs such as "Make 'em Laugh", "Good Mornin'," "You Were Meant for Me," and most recognizably "Singin' in the Rain."
A description of the musical on the event website notes: "Singin' in the Rain captures the last days of the silent film era as they give way to new-fangled 'talkies.' With The Jazz Singer premiere making Hollywood frantic, the studios are forced to suddenly change to accommodate sound. In doing so, they leave silent pictures -- and some of their stars -- behind. When Monumental Studios turns silent The Dueling Cavalier into The Dancing Cavalier, a musical picture, they are faced with a problem: their star, Lina Lamont can't sing, and can't even really talk. Lina's voice sounds something like nails on a chalkboard. Enter Kathy Selden, an aspiring actress whose dulcet tones are dubbed over Lina's nasal notes. When Kathy becomes the love interest of Lina's leading man, Don Lockwood, the real duel begins."
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Notre Dame King Hall. In-person and livestream tickets can be purchased online at www.notredamehighschool.org/musical or by calling (573) 335-6772.
You can read more about the musical and see photos of dress rehearsal in the Good Times section of this weekend's Southeast Missourian.
It's good to have these performances return to the stage, which are so meaningful to students, parents and the community. We wish the cast all the best as they perform this classic.
