Now Read This: The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig

CGFD honors former battalion chief Robert KembelTaps echoed from Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 1 Saturday afternoon as the community gathered to remember the life of former battalion chief Robert Kembel. Kembel, 69, of Oak Ridge died Feb. 18 of a sudden, but massive heart attack,...
Carter promoted to districtwide counseling role in Cape schoolsCounseling services in the Cape Girardeau School District will be enhanced in the coming school year when Jefferson Elementary counselor and National School Counselor of the Year Olivia Carter is promoted to a districtwide position. The school...
Rep. Smith gets COVID shot, opposes vaccine passports3Southeast Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said Friday he has received his COVID-19 inoculation. Smiths U.S. House colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, told the New York Times last week about 100 members of Congress...
New playground equipment installed at Cape County Park SouthNew playground equipment has been installed at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape Girardeau County Park South. Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the new MicroPlay equipment replaces equipment that was approximately 30-years...
Eleanor Roosevelt's Cape speech recalled on anniversary of FDR's deathFranklin D. Roosevelt, the nations 32nd president, died of a cerebral hemorrhage 76 years ago today in Warm Springs, Georgia a sudden passing that catapulted Harry Truman of Missouri into the Oval Office. FDR, the nations only chief executive...
Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturnedA two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and...
Photo Gallery 4/11/21CGFD holds memorial for Robert KembelThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held memorial services for retired Battalion Chief Robert Kembel on Saturday, April 10. The memorial began with a procession starting at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, passed by all CGFD stations and ended at...
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circles2Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/12/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from April 8 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting from April 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan12Thursday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting. The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine. To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are...
Restart to begin this summer for Cape's Capaha Park Rose Garden3The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, originally established in 1954, will be back but it's going to take a little while, reports Julia Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation. Rosebushes were removed from the site Jan. 11 by...
City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire2The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows3With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer. Peterson, a former longtime city manager...
Riverside Regional Library presents annual report to commissionersCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday received the 2020 annual report from Riverside Regional Library. Library director Jeff Trinkle told commissioners he and the rest of the library administration were very proud of the fact they were able...
John Link to begin state position after retirement from Jackson district2Jackson School District superintendent John Link, who will retire from the district at the end of June, won't be retired long. On July 1, he will become the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's supervisor of instruction in...
Scott City awarded grant from State of MissouriThe Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). "The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED....
Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musiciansMade famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend...
U.S. Sen. Blunt meets with school, local officials to discuss school reopeningsCOVID-19s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators...
Health board race goes to Cape County verification board3For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in 2018 Hardee's shootingA Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon in a 2018 shooting incident at a Hardees restaurant. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis who presided over the two-day bench trial found Anthony Levar Sinks, 43,...
Ninth annual Broadway sculpture exhibition kicks off Thursday1The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the citys ninth public art outdoor sculpture exhibition Thursday. The show will consist of seven pieces along the Broadway corridor for one year, culminating in early April 2022....
Photo Gallery 4/8/212021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening receptionPeople gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old...
Photo Gallery 4/8/21American Duchess stops in Cape GirardeauThe American Duchess river cruise paddlewheeler docked on the river walk in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. It is the first ship that has stopped in Cape since the pandemic began, according to Emily Hagan of Visit Cape. She said that...
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office7Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
Most read 4/6/21'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council59The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
Most read 4/6/21Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
Most read 4/5/212 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
Now Read This: The Midnight Library, by Matt Haig
In "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, Nora loses her job, her cat and her only piano student in a single afternoon. She falls into despair as the last meaningful parts of her life disappear. And as the day ends, Nora realizes she doesnt want to live anymore. Now Nora waits for the handful of pills she swallowed to end her life. But just as midnight arrives, Nora finds herself in front of an enormous library.
Upon entering, she sees an expansive collection of books, each of which holds a life Nora could have if shed made different decisions. Nora has the chance to test drive the many lives she never lived and see the outcomes of her greatest regrets. Until she finds the perfect life, she is stuck in the Midnight Library between the life she tried to end and a death she may not want anymore. But Nora must race against time, because if she dies in her original life before she figures out what she wants, Nora wont have a future at all.
Matt Haigs The Midnight Library is the second book Ive read by this author. In both books, Haig ties magical concepts into a realistic world, and the way he does this is creative, creating a story that balances realism and fantastical elements well. This book is directly tied to Noras depression and her experience through living her many lives, so at times, the lessons she learns may seem a bit overt. Overall, though, the writing was done well, and I enjoyed the novel, especially because of its unique premise.
I would recommend this to anyone who enjoys magical elements in realistic worlds. If this sounds interesting, I would also suggest trying The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer and Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore. Both novels follow characters who travel to different versions of their lives. All three of these books are available at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.