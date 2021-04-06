Creating Solutions: Project C.A.P.E. connects employers, community agencies and untapped workforce
For Nicholas Zuccarini, finding adequate housing is a challenge.
When he was younger, he spent time in prison and says he was not well prepared for transitioning out of the prison system, unsure of how to connect with employers and agencies who could help him move his life in the direction he wanted to go. By order of his parole officer, he attended One Citys Work Life program in Cape Girardeau, which helped him prepare for job interviews, write a resume and refine soft skills for the workplace. He said the program was a lifesaver.
At the suggestion of One City representatives, he attended Project C.A.P.E. (Connecting Area Partners for Employment), a hiring event held at the Shawnee Park Center on March 25 organized by the Cape Chamber, First Call for Help, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Adult Education and Literacy, Workforce Development Board and Legal Services of Southern Missouri. The event was designed to bring area employers and agency case managers together to identify solutions to local workforce issues, according to the Cape Chambers Facebook page. It brought together agency case workers, employers and potential employees who have obstacles to employment. While attending the event, Zuccarini met with community organizations that offer assistance in connecting people with local resources, including help with finding adequate housing.
Ive made these connections, but a lot of people [coming out of prison] dont know where to go, dont know how to make the connections, Zuccarini said. So this is a great thing, and I like it. I salute it. Because its something thats helping.
In addition to the job fair, the event provided networking opportunities for employers and case workers. The two groups engaged in a roundtable discussion about the obstacles they face in finding and keeping employees and in helping their clients gain and retain employment.
The event was inspired by a similar one held in another community that Cape Chamber vice president Kim Voelker learned about at a conference. Thinking of the employers she serves through the chamber and her role in building Capes workforce, when she heard about this solution, she said she knew she needed to bring the idea to Cape. The event was first held in Cape during the summer of 2020 at One City; at the second event on March 25, 18 employers and 14 community agencies attended.
Representatives from Verdesion, a global company that produces biological products for plant health and nutrition with a facility in Cape Girardeau that makes granular micronutrients to mix into granular fertilizers, had 21 open job positions and hoped to fill five of those through their presence at the job fair. The company hopes to double their business between now and 2025 and shared that they offer $1,600 per week during onboarding, 100% of medical insurance for employees and their families, and 100% of costs for uniforms. In addition to finding employees, training manager Eric Wilson said he also hoped to meet community partners who could be the link to giving people jobs in the future.
Wilson said some Verdesian employees face three major barriers to employment in this community.
Transportation is a big one, Wilson said. Childcare, definitely. Especially if youve got a single parent who cant rely on another person in the household. Weve had some housing issues somebodys living at the shelter or something like that, they dont know where theyre going at the end of their shift. So thats probably the three biggest things that were dealing with on a daily basis.
He said Verdesion partners with local transportation companies and local agencies like the Community Counseling Center to work to alleviate these burdens for employees. The company has also had conversations about joining the ranks of forward-thinking businesses who provide childcare and other resources to employees by implementing solutions such as a carpool service, although they havent yet made concrete plans for this.
Community organizations offered services at the event to support attendees once they attain employment. Soni Lloyd, Community Counseling Centers CoNEXTion program manager, said she sees that transportation, lack of finances to buy necessary materials for a job such as professional clothes, and a lack of job skills are challenges the people she works with often encounter. At the event, she offered Easy Wireless signups, a government prepaid phone service for people who are enrolled in a government assistance program, to help alleviate the cost of phone service for attendees.
We brought Easy Wireless with us today because I was thinking if people get jobs, theyre going to need a phone in order to hear from employers and stuff, Lloyd said. So thats why its so important for us to be here today. Just making sure people get connected.
Thomas Sanders, street outreach specialist with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, said the biggest barrier to employment for the people he works with is often communication and understanding between employee and employer. The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri works to bridge the gap and find employers willing to work with people who are facing barriers to employment such as living on the street or being behind financially. They act as mediators who help employers understand the situation behind an employee missing work, perhaps because they havent taken their medication or had an unexpected situation arise with their child.
Fostering understanding between employer and employee comes back to recognizing peoples humanity, he said.
A lot of the people we help place in jobs have had sort of the world against them for at least a year or two, and so they dont have an easy time making connections with people, Sanders said. Its not easy for them to ... feel comfortable coming back to work. Quite a few of the ones Ive talked to, they feel ostracized just because they were homeless or they dont have a diploma or they were in jail.
In addition to community organizations offering services to support those seeking employment, representatives from Legal Services of Southern Missouri conducted an expungement clinic at which people could get certain offenses expunged at no charge if they fell within the guidelines for expungement as stated in Senate Bill 588. More than 75 people attended the expungement clinic, and Lew Polivick, deputy director for Legal Services of Southern Missouri, estimates 25 to 30 of those who filled out questionnaires will be eligible to get their offenses expunged.
Keith Lewis, staff attorney, said oftentimes, crimes that are expunged are ones that occurred decades ago; although the persons life is completely different from when they incurred the offense, it still hinders them in gaining employment. Once a crime is expunged, someone can legally say they dont have a criminal record.
At the clinic, attendees filled out a questionnaire to inquire about their eligibility for expungement. The summons is then sent to state agencies such as the highway patrol, department of corrections and the county sheriffs office before a court date is set. At that point, Lewis said the actual court hearing hardly takes any time at all.
With an end goal of helping employers fill empty positions and helping people find meaningful employment throughout the region, for many present, bringing people from different backgrounds together in the same room is a first step.
Loretta Childers attended the job fair and said she was specifically interested in opportunities she found with Servicemaster and the Veterans Home. She was also able to connect with community organizations that assist with housing and transportation.
Take advantage of the opportunity thats given because some people say, Oh, I cant find a job, Childers said. Well, you can if you get out here, and theyll help you. Theyll give you tools to find a job and stuff. ... Its really nice to find.
