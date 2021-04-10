This month, Ive decided to put myself to use. After all, thats what Im here for, right? So you can learn from and see things from a young persons viewpoint? So this month, Ive concocted a list of all the lingo us teens are using. I hope you enjoy seeing into my and my peers minds; use at your own risk!

no-scope (v.): to make a particularly hurtful jab at someone

Example: Ryan just big time no-scoped his friend for his ugly haircut!

high-key (adj.): many people use this in a superlative context, or to accentuate their excitement

Example: Im high-key excited for prom.

low-key (adj.): as the opposite of high-key, this phrase is often used to denote a guilty pleasure or a fact contrary to popular belief; similar to kind of

Example: Im actually low-key excited for the second season of Outer Banks.

yeet (v.): to throw something with excessive force; often used as an onomatopoeia

Example: Sam just yeeted a pencil at his friend.

swag (excl.): this word is used as a reaction word, the same way cool is used

Example: Person A: Taylor Swift just released a new album. Person B: Oh, swag.

drip (n.): this refers to style, specifically to expensive and gaudy clothing

Example: Shes in head-to-toe Gucci  shes got some drip.

flex (v.): to show off

Example: They got new Airpods for Christmas, and they wear them everywhere to flex.

icy (adj.): an outfit with lots of jewelry and/or jewels

Example: Dababys outfit at the Grammys was so icy, dude.

skrrt (v.): to leave quickly

Example: Whoa, its already 10 oclock? Time to skrrt skrrt out of here.

ghost (v.): to stop all communication with someone

Example: I thought she was going to ask me out, but she ghosted me, and I havent heard from her since.

tea (n.): gossip

Example: Tell me all the tea about their breakup.

extra (adj.): unnecessarily extravagant

Example: His shoes have three different patterns and light up on the bottom. Hes so extra.

shook (adj.): surprised or shaken up

Example: When the soft-spoken Mrs. Barger yelled at the annoying student, I was shook.

basic (adj.): someone who follows all the trends

Example: He just took a picture of his Starbucks  hes basic.

salty (adj.): upset about something that was intended as a joke or in good fun

Example: Ryan just no-scoped him, and he got salty.

woke (adj.): socially and politically aware

Example: I thought Old Man McGugket was out of it, but hes actually pretty woke.

no cap (excl.): typically used to mean I cant even lie

Example: That song is so good, no cap.

slaps (v.): used to describe music that is really good

Example: Meghan Thee Stallions new song slaps.

throwing shade (v.): to express that someone is speaking poorly about someone else

Example: Elena was throwing shade after she and her best friend got into a fight.

sus (adj.): to describe someone as lying

Example: He said he was telling the truth, but did you see him blush? He was being mad sus.

Best of luck using these out in the real world! I hope you get to flex your newfound understanding of todays slang soon. Its lowkey easy to throw these words around, and I just know youre going to be great at it, no cap.

Greta Ripperda is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. She is the firstborn of four and enjoys reading, hiking, spending time with family and making music.