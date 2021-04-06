Prayer 4-6-21

More to explore
Work on upgrading bandshells in Cape, Jackson nearing completionCape Girardeau Countys two largest cities are zeroing in on finishing up work to upgrade the experience of attending municipal band concerts at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Cape Girardeau and the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson. **...
Aldermen hear concerns but approve rezoning requestAlthough several nearby residents objected, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 6-1 Monday night to rezone nearly 11 acres along Ridge Road east of the Bent Creek Subdivision in order to allow construction of duplexes on the property. The vote...
Coffee shop pushes back opening day because of Broadway Theatre fireSpeakeasy Coffee Co. sustained damage and set back its opening by a few weeks because of the fire Wednesday that damaged the former Broadway Theatre building in Cape Girardeau. Suzanne Hightower CEO, owner and creator of Speakeasy Coffee, 811...
'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council2The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown CapePolice officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
Suspect driving off-road motorcycle arrested after chase in CapeA suspect was taken into custody Sunday evening following a vehicle pursuit with Cape Girardeau police. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers received reports at approximately 5:15 p.m. of an off-road motorcycle being driven in a careless manner...
Cape police investigating reports of gunshots Saturday nightCape Girardeau police officers are investigating evidence found while responding to reports of gunshots Saturday night. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday to multiple reports of five to seven gunshots...
Cape County commissioners to advertise HR director position2Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted at Monday mornings meeting in favor of advertising for the soon-to-be vacant human resources director position. Cape Girardeau Countys current HR director, Gina Snyder, accepted the position of director...
2 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...
Missouri bicentennial: State was home to last passenger pigeon in the wildLike its predecessor the dodo bird, the passenger pigeon is now extinct, with the last known sighting in the wild of the red-eyed fowl believed to have been in New Haven, Missouri, 157 miles northwest of Cape Girardeau. According to Otto Widmanns...
City of Cape hires new HR director4The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday that Gina Snyder will become director of human resources and risk management director effective May 17, succeeding Lori S. Meyer, who is retiring after more than a dozen years in the position. Snyder...
Jury returns murder conviction in case of body found in Black RiverA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man has been convicted of murder in the death of a man whose body was recovered from the Black River in 2014. Curtis L. Walker, 35, was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree...
Many issues on ballot for voters in Scott CountyBENTON, Mo. -- Races for the April 6 general municipal election have been established and awaiting voter approval as several cities and school, fire and ambulance districts have issues on the upcoming ballot. Miner Miner voters must choose one of...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/5/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Presentation n Presentation of the Salty Dog Award to Karen Bollinger by members of S.A.L.T. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 10.85-acre tract of...
AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions2WASHINGTON (AP) The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/5/21 meeting4Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Former Jefferson principal Leigh Ragsdale organizing teachers retreatFormer principal of Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Leigh Ragsdale, announced Friday she will be hosting a retreat for teachers this fall, inspired by her Cheers 2 Teachers community. "Teachers are the rock, they are the backbone of our...
Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident3Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
Election set Tuesday, with low turnout expected3Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority Kara Clark Summers predicts a 12-to-14% turnout for Tuesday's municipal election, which features 11 candidates running for four open seats on the county's public health center trustees board plus...
Jefferson Elementary civic center, pool project update8Bid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass...
-
Three suffer minor injuries in accidentThree people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to patrolman Will Sammut, at approximately 3:53 p.m., one vehicle heading nort failed...
Townships, road districts in Stoddard County have several decisions on ballotVoters in Stoddard County will have a number of township and road district board members to elect on April 6. Essex Special Road District, Liberty Township, Duck Creek Township, New Lisbon Township and Road District, Castor Township and Public Water...
Most read 4/2/21Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government4Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Most read 4/2/21Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
Most read 4/1/21Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
Most read 4/1/21Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...
Most read 3/31/21Morris is named permanent Cape fire chief; Kangas is promoted3The City of Cape Girardeau has announced the appointment of department heads to lead the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the city's development services department, effective immediately. Randy Morris Jr., 38, has served as interim chief of the...
Most read 3/30/21Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape2A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
Most read 3/29/21Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...