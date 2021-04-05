1st Class Travel Recognized as Top Travel Agency for Sales and Service Achievements

1st Class Travel is pleased and honored to announce their induction into the Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) Gold 500 Club for 2021. This exclusive program, established over 30 years ago, recognizes travel agencies for their outstanding sales and service achievements in the last year over four of ALGV brands  Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations.

1st Class Travels expertise in ALGV brands and products gives them access to the best value opportunities at top hotel and resort options at destinations in the U.S., Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Additionally, 1st Class Travel has access to the latest industry technology, allowing its Travel Consultants to customize and personalize vacations based on consumers preferences, creating a truly unique and meaningful experience.

Established in 1996, 1st Class Travels vacation planning experts boast over 50 years of combined experience in the Travel Industry. Shari Elfrink, President of 1st Class Travel, says, We are proud to receive this prestigious award from ALGV. Our Travel Consultants have experienced the worlds best destinations and resorts and we are ready to share our knowledge by offering one-of-a-kind vacations for our clients.