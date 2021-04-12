Today in History
Today is Monday, April 12, the 102nd day of 2021. There are 263 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 12, 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died of a cerebral hemorrhage in Warm Springs, Georgia, at age 63; he was succeeded by Vice President Harry S. Truman.
On this date:
In 1861, the Civil War began as Confederate forces opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
In 1877, the catcher's mask was first used in a baseball game by James Tyng of Harvard in a game against the Lynn Live Oaks.
In 1955, the Salk vaccine against polio was declared safe and effective.
In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to fly in space, orbiting the earth once before making a safe landing.
In 1963, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested and jailed in Birmingham, Alabama, charged with contempt of court and parading without a permit. (During his time behind bars, King wrote his "Letter from Birmingham Jail.")
In 1975, singer, dancer and civil rights activist Josephine Baker, 68, died in Paris.
In 1981, the space shuttle Columbia blasted off from Cape Canaveral on its first test flight. Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, 66, died in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1988, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to Harvard University for a genetically engineered mouse, the first time a patent was granted for an animal life form.
In 1989, former boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson died in Culver City, California, at age 67; radical activist Abbie Hoffman was found dead at his home in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at age 52.
In 1990, in its first meeting, East Germany's first democratically elected parliament acknowledged responsibility for the Nazi Holocaust, and asked the forgiveness of Jews and others who had suffered.
In 2009, American cargo ship captain Richard Phillips was rescued from Somali pirates by U.S. Navy snipers who shot and killed three of the hostage-takers. Angel Cabrera became the first Argentine to win the Masters.
In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton jumped back into presidential politics, announcing in a video her much-awaited second campaign for the White House. Jordan Spieth romped to his first major championship with a record-tying performance at the Masters, shooting an 18-under 270 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the green jacket since 1976.
Ten years ago: Japan ranked its nuclear crisis at the highest possible severity on an international scale -- the same level as the 1986 Chernobyl disaster -- even as it insisted radiation leaks were declining at its tsunami-crippled nuclear plant. The state of Ohio executed two-time murderer Clarence Carter for beating and stomping to death a fellow jail inmate. Booming cannons, plaintive period music and hushed crowds ushered in the 150th anniversary of the start of the Civil War during morning ceremonies in Charleston, South Carolina.
Five years ago: Navy Secretary Ray Mabus told 1,500 Marines and sailors at Camp Pendleton, California, that the Pentagon's decision to let women compete for all military combat positions was as irreversible as earlier edicts to integrate Blacks and allow gays and lesbians to openly serve. Actor Anne Jackson, who often appeared onstage with her husband, Eli Wallach, in comedies and classics, died in New York at age 90. David Gest, a music producer and Liza Minnelli's former husband, died in London at 62.
One year ago: Christians around the world celebrated Easter Sunday isolated in their homes by the coronavirus. St. Peter's Square was barricaded to keep out crowds. Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass inside the largely vacant basilica, calling for global solidarity in the face of the pandemic and urging political leaders to give hope and opportunity to people who had lost jobs. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from a London hospital after treatment for the coronavirus. Former golfer Doug Sanders died in Houston at 86; he was a four-time runner-up in a major, and was known as the "Peacock of the Fairways" for the bright colors he wore on the golf course.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Jane Withers is 95. Playwright Alan Ayckbourn is 82. Jazz musician Herbie Hancock is 81. Rock singer John Kay (Steppenwolf) is 77. Actor Ed O'Neill is 75. Actor Dan Lauria is 74. Talk show host David Letterman is 74. Author Scott Turow is 72. Actor-playwright Tom Noonan is 70. R&B singer JD Nicholas (The Commodores) is 69. Singer Pat Travers is 67. Actor Andy Garcia is 65. Movie director Walter Salles is 65. Country singer Vince Gill is 64. Actor Suzzanne Douglas is 64. Model/TV personality J Alexander is 63. Rock musician Will Sergeant (Echo & the Bunnymen) is 63. Rock singer Art Alexakis (Everclear) is 59. Country singer Deryl Dodd is 57. Folk-pop singer Amy Ray (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor Alicia Coppola is 53. Rock singer Nicholas Hexum (311) is 51. Actor Retta is 51. Actor Nicholas Brendon is 50. Actor Shannen Doherty is 50. Actor Marley Shelton is 47. Actor Sarah Jane Morris is 44. Actor Jordana Spiro is 44. Rock musician Guy Berryman (Coldplay) is 43. Actor Riley Smith is 43. Actor Claire Danes is 42. Actor Jennifer Morrison is 42. Actor Matt McGorry is 35. Actor Brooklyn Decker is 34. Contemporary Christian musician Joe Rickard (Red) is 34. Rock singer-musician Brendon Urie (Panic! at the Disco) is 34. Actor Saoirse Ronan is 27.
-
CGFD honors former battalion chief Robert KembelTaps echoed from Cape Girardeau Fire Department Station No. 1 Saturday afternoon as the community gathered to remember the life of former battalion chief Robert Kembel. Kembel, 69, of Oak Ridge died Feb. 18 of a sudden, but massive heart attack,...
-
Carter promoted to districtwide counseling role in Cape schoolsCounseling services in the Cape Girardeau School District will be enhanced in the coming school year when Jefferson Elementary counselor and National School Counselor of the Year Olivia Carter is promoted to a districtwide position. The school...
-
Rep. Smith gets COVID shot, opposes vaccine passports3Southeast Missouri 8th District Rep. Jason Smith said Friday he has received his COVID-19 inoculation. Smiths U.S. House colleague, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, told the New York Times last week about 100 members of Congress...
-
New playground equipment installed at Cape County Park SouthNew playground equipment has been installed at shelters 20 and 21 in Cape Girardeau County Park South. Cape Girardeau County park superintendent Bryan Sander said the new MicroPlay equipment replaces equipment that was approximately 30-years...
-
Eleanor Roosevelt's Cape speech recalled on anniversary of FDR's deathFranklin D. Roosevelt, the nations 32nd president, died of a cerebral hemorrhage 76 years ago today in Warm Springs, Georgia a sudden passing that catapulted Harry Truman of Missouri into the Oval Office. FDR, the nations only chief executive...
-
Suspect arrested after collision leaves vehicle overturnedA two-vehicle collision left one vehicle overturned Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The driver of the overturned vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and...
-
Photo Gallery 4/11/21CGFD holds memorial for Robert KembelThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department held memorial services for retired Battalion Chief Robert Kembel on Saturday, April 10. The memorial began with a procession starting at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, passed by all CGFD stations and ended at...
-
-
-
Becking certified as winner of last Cape County PHC seatAfter a count conducted Thursday and Friday by the Cape Girardeau County election verification board, chiropractor Eric Becking was certified as the winner of the third and last four-year seat open on the county's public health center (PHC) board of...
-
Longtime umpire Paul Friga remembered as iconic figure in sports circles2Alfred "Paul" Friga, of Chaffee, will be remembered fondly by his friends and family, but he may be remembered most for the impact he made through sports. Friga, 67, was well-known in the Southeast Missouri region for officiating high school and...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/12/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from April 8 meeting n Minutes from closed session meeting from April 8 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
-
State enters Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccine plan12Thursday is the day many Missourians have been awaiting. The state enters Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan today, meaning all Missourians are eligible to receive the vaccine. To accommodate various groups, area health care providers are...
-
-
Restart to begin this summer for Cape's Capaha Park Rose Garden3The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, originally established in 1954, will be back but it's going to take a little while, reports Julia Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation. Rosebushes were removed from the site Jan. 11 by...
-
-
City hopeful Broadway will reopen soon following fire2The 800 block of Broadway, closed since March 31 when fire damaged the vacant Broadway Theatre building, could reopen "in the next few days," according to Molly Mehner, Cape Girardeau's deputy city manager. The fire caused extensive damage to the...
-
The final five: Cape Girardeau city manager search narrows3With GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson present, the Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting in closed session, selected five finalists Monday in its search for a successor for retiring city manager Scott Meyer. Peterson, a former longtime city manager...
-
Riverside Regional Library presents annual report to commissionersCape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday received the 2020 annual report from Riverside Regional Library. Library director Jeff Trinkle told commissioners he and the rest of the library administration were very proud of the fact they were able...
-
John Link to begin state position after retirement from Jackson district2Jackson School District superintendent John Link, who will retire from the district at the end of June, won't be retired long. On July 1, he will become the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's supervisor of instruction in...
-
Scott City awarded grant from State of MissouriThe Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). "The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED....
-
-
Le Bistro at The Bar to feature French cuisine, local jazz musiciansMade famous as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl," The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau has remained empty for over two years. But next month, the space will transform into a French bistro thanks to the work of Gabriele Ruggieri and his friend...
-
U.S. Sen. Blunt meets with school, local officials to discuss school reopeningsCOVID-19s effect on education, and learning how schools and students dealt with the pandemic, brought U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Blunt visited Central High School to be a part of a discussion with teachers, administrators...
-
Health board race goes to Cape County verification board3For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest. Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the countys Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with...
-
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder in 2018 Hardee's shootingA Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon in a 2018 shooting incident at a Hardees restaurant. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Ben Lewis who presided over the two-day bench trial found Anthony Levar Sinks, 43,...
-
Ninth annual Broadway sculpture exhibition kicks off Thursday1The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau will launch the citys ninth public art outdoor sculpture exhibition Thursday. The show will consist of seven pieces along the Broadway corridor for one year, culminating in early April 2022....
-
Photo Gallery 4/8/212021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening receptionPeople gathered outside of the Vasterling Suites for the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit opening reception in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Speakers from the local government, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old...
-
Photo Gallery 4/8/21American Duchess stops in Cape GirardeauThe American Duchess river cruise paddlewheeler docked on the river walk in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, April 8, 2021. It is the first ship that has stopped in Cape since the pandemic began, according to Emily Hagan of Visit Cape. She said that...
-
Two killed, 6 injured in crash in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people were killed and six injured in a head-on collision Tuesday in Sikeston. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. at South Main at Virginia in Sikeston, as the northbound vehicle driven...
-
Syler, Freeze reelected to county health board, Becking wins by a nose, Howard triumphs7Georganne Syler and John M. Freeze won reelection Tuesday to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, with newcomer Eric Becking finishing third in the race, besting incumbent Emily Tuschhoff Collins by a single vote. Three...
-
Alleged Bollinger County murder victim identified by sheriff's office7Bollinger County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man who was allegedly murdered by two Marble Hill, Missouri, residents last week. Joshua Taylor, 32, a developmentally disabled man, was found dead early Friday morning at a residence...
-
Most read 4/6/21'Tiny homes' concept sparks discussion at Cape Council59The Cape Girardeau City Council wants to hear from the community about a tiny homes village concept, offered as a potential cost-effective response to chronic homelessness. A significant portion of Mondays meeting in council chambers was...
-
Most read 4/6/21Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape1Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North...
-
Most read 4/5/212 charged with murder in Bollinger CountyTwo Bollinger County, Missouri, residents have been charged with first-degree murder. According to a news release from the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office, at 12:59 a.m. Friday, the sheriffs office received a 911 call in reference to an...