A community liaison on health board

As a long term resident of Cape County and a candidate for the Board of Trustees for the Cape County Health Department, I will use my professional career as a registered nurse of 26 years and my eight years as a nurse practitioner to help guide our health department. My main goal is to be the ears and eyes of our community, voice for our citizens and be the liaison that we need on this board. I would appreciate your vote and confidence on April 6, 2021.

Nancy K. Johnson, RN, MSN, APRN-C, Board of Trustees Candidate, 800 Lakeview Crossing, Cape Girardeau, Missouri