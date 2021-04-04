Today in History
Today is Easter Sunday, April 4, the 94th day of 2021. There are 271 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he'd been the victim of a setup.
On this date:
In 1818, Congress decided the flag of the United States would consist of 13 red and white stripes and 20 stars, with a new star to be added for every new state of the Union.
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1850, the city of Los Angeles was incorporated.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.
In 1917, the U.S. Senate voted 82-6 in favor of declaring war against Germany (the House followed suit two days later by a vote of 373-50).
In 1933, the Navy airship USS Akron crashed in severe weather off the New Jersey coast with the loss of 73 lives.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Ohrdruf in Germany. Hungary was liberated as Soviet forces cleared out remaining German troops.
In 1949, 12 nations, including the United States, signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.
In 1975, more than 130 people, most of them children, were killed when a U.S. Air Force transport plane evacuating Vietnamese orphans crash-landed shortly after takeoff from Saigon. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
In 1991, Sen. John Heinz, R-Pa., and six other people, including two children, were killed when a helicopter collided with Heinz's plane over a schoolyard in Merion, Pennsylvania.
In 2015, in North Charleston, South Carolina, Walter Scott, a 50-year-old Black motorist, was shot to death while running away from a traffic stop; Officer Michael Thomas Slager, seen in a cellphone video opening fire at Scott, was charged with murder. (The charge, which lingered after a first state trial ended in a mistrial, was dropped as part of a deal under which Slager pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation; he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.)
Ten years ago: Yielding to political opposition, the Obama administration gave up on trying avowed Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators in civilian federal courts and said it would prosecute them instead before military commissions. President Barack Obama's campaign announced in a web video that he would run for re-election in 2012. The Connecticut Huskies beat the Butler Bulldogs 53-41 for the NCAA men's basketball title.
Five years ago: The Supreme Court, in Evenwel v. Abbott, unanimously endorsed election maps that bolstered the growing political influence of America's Latinos, ruling that states could count everyone, not just eligible voters, in drawing voting districts. A tourist helicopter crashed and burned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee, killing all five people aboard. Kris Jenkins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Villanova to the national title with a 77-74 victory over North Carolina in one of the wildest finishes in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
One year ago: President Donald Trump warned that the country could be heading into its "toughest" weeks yet as the coronavirus death toll mounted, but he also expressed growing impatience with social distancing guidelines; he said of the virus-related shutdowns, "The cure cannot be worse than the problem." A cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two who died, docked in Miami; the Coral Princess, with nearly 1,900 passengers and crew, had been in limbo for days awaiting permission to dock as passengers self-isolated in their staterooms.
Today's Birthdays: Recording executive Clive Davis is 89. Author Kitty Kelley is 79. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77. Actor Walter Charles is 76. Actor Christine Lahti is 71. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 70. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes is 67. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 65. Actor Constance Shulman is 63. Actor Phil Morris is 62. Actor Lorraine Toussaint is 61. Actor Hugo Weaving is 61. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 59. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 58. Actor David Cross is 57. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 56. Actor Nancy McKeon is 55. Actor Barry Pepper is 51. Country singer Clay Davidson is 50. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 50. Singer Jill Scott is 49. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 49. Magician David Blaine is 48. Singer Kelly Price is 48. R&B singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 47. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 46. Actor James Roday is 45. Actor Natasha Lyonne is 42. Actor Eric Andre is 38. Actor Amanda Righetti is 38. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 30. Actor Daniela Bobadilla is 28. Pop singer Austin Mahone (muh-HOHN') is 25. Actor Aliyah Royale is 21.
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 4/5/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Presentation n Presentation of the Salty Dog Award to Karen Bollinger by members of S.A.L.T. Public hearings n Hearing to consider the rezoning of a 10.85-acre tract of...
-
AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusionsWASHINGTON (AP) The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, a U.S. official told...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/5/21 meeting4Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from April 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Former Jefferson principal Leigh Ragsdale organizing teachers retreatFormer principal of Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Leigh Ragsdale, announced Friday she will be hosting a retreat for teachers this fall, inspired by her Cheers 2 Teachers community. "Teachers are the rock, they are the backbone of our...
-
Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident2Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct....
-
Election set Tuesday, with low turnout expected1Cape Girardeau County clerk and election authority Kara Clark Summers predicts a 12-to-14% turnout for Tuesday's municipal election, which features 11 candidates running for four open seats on the county's public health center trustees board plus...
-
Jefferson Elementary civic center, pool project update7Bid day for the revised $11.3 million civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, including an estimated $5.4 million aquatics center, is expected late this month or "probably in May," said Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass...
-
-
Three suffer minor injuries in accidentThree people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to patrolman Will Sammut, at approximately 3:53 p.m., one vehicle heading nort failed...
-
Many issues on ballot for voters in Scott CountyBENTON, Mo. -- Races for the April 6 general municipal election have been established and awaiting voter approval as several cities and school, fire and ambulance districts have issues on the upcoming ballot. Miner Miner voters must choose one of...
-
Townships, road districts in Stoddard County have several decisions on ballotVoters in Stoddard County will have a number of township and road district board members to elect on April 6. Essex Special Road District, Liberty Township, Duck Creek Township, New Lisbon Township and Road District, Castor Township and Public Water...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agendaCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Jane Reisenbichler for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau. n Beautiful...
-
-
Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government3Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
-
Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipmentJackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday. "I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little...
-
Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate5The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
-
Chainsaw artist carves piece for Easter display3MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Who knew a carving of praying hands could be so big? When Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wiginton asked Bob Weston for a small carving to include in this weekend's Stations of the Cross in Marble Hill, she...
-
Cape County commissioners approve bid for new pipingCape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe. Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an...
-
Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis interventionCape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer. McAlister was...
-
Boil-water advisory issued for portion of Scott City1A precautionary boil-water order has been issued for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and on the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory was issued Thursday morning.
-
Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor positionSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor. Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position. The following is a question and answer...
-
Sikeston Ward 2 voters to choose between Baker, Owens for council spotSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new city councilman for Ward 2. Current Ward 2 Councilman Gerald Settles has reached his term limit and Charles "Vest" Baker and Pershard Owens will be vying for the...
-
Proposed sales tax for South Scott County Ambulance District would help keep good service, lower property taxes1SIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes....
-
-
Local News 4/1/21Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
-
Local News 4/1/21Update: Fire damages former Broadway Theatre1Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of smoke at the...
-
Most read 4/1/21Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...
-
-
-
Cape Central High School Senior Sign DeliveryTeachers delivered senior signs to those students set to graduate in May on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The social studies department joined forces to deliver to a group of about 30 students. Some students weren't presently home, but they placed the...
-
-
Most read 3/30/21Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape2A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
-
Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...
-
Rice producer planning processing plantA Cape Girardeau rice producer has acquired 12 acres of industrial property along Nash Road with the intent of building a rice processing plant for his crop, as well as the crops of other rice farmers in the region. Sam Schneider, founder and owner...
-
Floral shop co-owned by Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper coming to former Biergarten location on BroadwayChaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and...
-
Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case2A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, is a freshman jumper for the Southeast...
-
Most read 3/27/21Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau4A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...