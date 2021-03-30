Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape

-
Jobs going unfilled in Cape Girardeau city government2Citing a story written last week by Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz on unfilled jobs in the fast-food industry, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox indicates the problem of employment vacancies is also being seen at City Hall. Fox said...
Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipmentJackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday. "I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little...
Broadway Theatre fire under investigation for arson, local not-for-profit still hopes to renovate3The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating Wednesday's fire at the former Broadway Theatre building as a possible case of arson. Despite the damage, a local not-for-profit still hopes to be able preserve and renovate the theater....
Chainsaw artist carves piece for Easter display2MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Who knew a carving of praying hands could be so big? When Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce president Becky Wiginton asked Bob Weston for a small carving to include in this weekend's Stations of the Cross in Marble Hill, she...
Cape County commissioners approve bid for new pipingCape Girardeau County commissioners at Thursday's meeting approved a bid for piping to replace an existing cross-road culvert pipe. Commissioners chose Gateway Steel Pipe of O'Fallon, Illinois, with a bid of $11,050. The piping will replace an...
Cape police officer recognized by VA for crisis interventionCape Girardeau police officer Matt McAlister was presented with an ICARE award from the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for his outstanding service as a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained officer. McAlister was...
Boil-water advisory issued for portion of Scott City1A precautionary boil-water order has been issued for a portion of Scott City. The affected area is east of Pennington Street to 12th Street and on the south side of Main Street to Ash Street. The advisory was issued Thursday morning.
Graham, Turnbow vying for Sikeston mayor positionSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new mayor. Current mayor Steven Burch has reached his term limit, and John Graham and Greg Turnbow will be vying for the position. The following is a question and answer...
Sikeston Ward 2 voters to choose between Baker, Owens for council spotSIKESTON, Mo. -- On Tuesday, Sikeston voters will take to the polls and elect a new city councilman for Ward 2. Current Ward 2 Councilman Gerald Settles has reached his term limit and Charles "Vest" Baker and Pershard Owens will be vying for the...
Proposed sales tax for South Scott County Ambulance District would help keep good service, lower property taxesSIKESTON, Mo. -- For more than 30 years., the South Scott County Ambulance District has been operating under the same property tax rate. But officials are hoping to change that with a new sales tax proposal that will reduce property taxes....
Crews battle fire at former Broadway Theatre6Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department battalion chief Brad Dillow, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of...
Update: Fire damages former Broadway Theatre1Multiple fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday evening at the former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau. According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department news release, at approximately 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of smoke at the...
Long-drive contest to raise cancer fundsWalks With Nate will be hosting an event Thursday to raise awareness of testicular cancer and raise funds for cancer patients and their families. The TeeHouse Complex will be site of the Lemon Drop Long Drive, so named because of cancer patients...
Area counties see slight declines in jobless ratesThe employment picture in Cape Girardeau County continues to improve, according to the latest data released this week by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the new unemployment report...
Southeast senior to put stock market to music in recital2Landon Schnurbusch, a fifth-year senior with a double major in musical composition and mathematical actuary science at Southeast Missouri State University, loves music and numbers. The Cape Girardeau-born student, a 2016 graduate of Perryville,...
Two men assist Cape police in catching assault suspect6Two men assisted Cape Girardeau police with apprehending a suspect accused of assaulting a woman on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail near the 1300 block of Mount Auburn Road. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, a woman was jogging on the trail at...
Cape County Archive director creates index for former slave narratives3Inspired by a phone call she received by a researcher wanting more information about an ancestor who was enslaved in Cape Girardeau County, archive center director Marybeth Niederkorn is working to make it easier to find information about former...
Jackson Police Department receives fifth straight CALEA accreditationThe Jackson Police Department was awarded its fifth straight accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA) after passing a comprehensive exam in October. The department first gained CALEA accreditation...
Cape man wins $50,000 lottery prize2Larry Matthews of Cape Girardeau recently claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Dec. 2 drawing. He was one of two Missouri players who matched four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn that night. Matthews's...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 3/31/21Morris is named permanent Cape fire chief; Kangas is promoted3The City of Cape Girardeau has announced the appointment of department heads to lead the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and the city's development services department, effective immediately. Randy Morris Jr., 38, has served as interim chief of the...
Local News 3/31/21Cape city manager search accelerates1Cape Girardeau City Council met via Zoom on Monday with seven semi-finalists for the city manager job being vacated in June by the retiring Scott Meyer. Fifty-six people made application by the city's Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox said. Meyer will...
Cape Central High School Senior Sign DeliveryTeachers delivered senior signs to those students set to graduate in May on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The social studies department joined forces to deliver to a group of about 30 students. Some students weren't presently home, but they placed the...
Job fair has many openings, few applicants for positions40The good news for job seekers attending the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's Project C.A.P.E. job fair last week was there were many job openings for them to choose from. The bad news for potential employers at the job fair was there were...
Rice producer planning processing plantA Cape Girardeau rice producer has acquired 12 acres of industrial property along Nash Road with the intent of building a rice processing plant for his crop, as well as the crops of other rice farmers in the region. Sam Schneider, founder and owner...
Floral shop co-owned by Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper coming to former Biergarten location on BroadwayChaffee, Missouri-based D Duncan Floristry & Boutique has purchased the former Broadway Biergarten location at 818 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The boutique's co-owners, Dustin Duncan and Justin Scheper, plan to remodel the building this spring and...
Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case2A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, is a freshman jumper for the Southeast...
Most read 3/27/21Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau4A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...
Most read 3/26/21Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now67A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...
Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape
A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape.
Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman Feb. 7 at a party in the 1400 block of New Madrid St. According to a probable-cause statement, the alleged victim reported the incident during an emergency-room visit where a sexual assault kit was completed. Witnesses at the party reported seeing Jenkins immediately leave the residence after exiting a bedroom.
Jenkins allegedly said he had consensual sexual contact with the victim during a recorded phone call Feb. 13, according to the statement.
Jenkins is a freshman jumper for the Southeast track-and-field team. He competed as recently as Saturday at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi; the warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.
Southeast communications director Kathy Harper said via email university officials worked with Cape Girardeau police to arrange the arrest, and Jenkins has been suspended from all sports teams pending results of the investigation.
Yesterday (Saturday) a student-athlete was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on sexual assault charges. When university officials became aware of the arrest warrant, officials worked with the police department to arrange for the student-athlete to be taken into custody, Harper said in the email. The student-athlete has been suspended from all athletics teams pending the results of the investigation. Southeast takes sexual violence seriously and follows all state and federal laws and processes in handling these situations. The university does not comment on ongoing criminal or Title IX investigations in order to protect the privacy of the individuals involved and in accordance with federal privacy laws.
Court records show Jenkins had an ex parte order issued against him Feb. 18 for stalking and adult abuse. This was upgraded to a full order of protection that was granted March 18. The probable-cause statement confirmed the alleged rape victim filed the petition against Jenkins.
First-degree rape or attempted rape is an unclassified felony punishable by a minimum of five years in prison. Jenkins remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.
