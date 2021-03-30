Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rape

A Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape.

Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman Feb. 7 at a party in the 1400 block of New Madrid St. According to a probable-cause statement, the alleged victim reported the incident during an emergency-room visit where a sexual assault kit was completed. Witnesses at the party reported seeing Jenkins immediately leave the residence after exiting a bedroom.

Jenkins allegedly said he had consensual sexual contact with the victim during a recorded phone call Feb. 13, according to the statement.

Jenkins is a freshman jumper for the Southeast track-and-field team. He competed as recently as Saturday at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi; the warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

Southeast communications director Kathy Harper said via email university officials worked with Cape Girardeau police to arrange the arrest, and Jenkins has been suspended from all sports teams pending results of the investigation.

Yesterday (Saturday) a student-athlete was arrested by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on sexual assault charges. When university officials became aware of the arrest warrant, officials worked with the police department to arrange for the student-athlete to be taken into custody, Harper said in the email. The student-athlete has been suspended from all athletics teams pending the results of the investigation. Southeast takes sexual violence seriously and follows all state and federal laws and processes in handling these situations. The university does not comment on ongoing criminal or Title IX investigations in order to protect the privacy of the individuals involved and in accordance with federal privacy laws.

Court records show Jenkins had an ex parte order issued against him Feb. 18 for stalking and adult abuse. This was upgraded to a full order of protection that was granted March 18. The probable-cause statement confirmed the alleged rape victim filed the petition against Jenkins.

First-degree rape or attempted rape is an unclassified felony punishable by a minimum of five years in prison. Jenkins remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to jail records.