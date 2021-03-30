Prayer 3-30-21

More to explore
Coronavirus vaccine plan enters Phase 21As the State of Missouri entered Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, nearly 1 million Missourians became eligible to receive the vaccine. A release from Gov. Mike Parson indicated 880,000 of the state's residents are now eligible for...
Southeast track-and-field athlete arrested, charged with first-degree rapeA Southeast Missouri State University track-and-field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, of St. Louis is accused of raping a woman...
Petition drive fails; Cape managed deer hunt is a 'go' for fallOrganizers of a drive to force a referendum on the City Council-approved 2021 managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau were unsuccessful in raising the requisite number of signatures. "We couldn't get the numbers we needed, we didn't have enough time and...
Cape Girardeau woman recalls connection to Reagan legacyForty years ago Tuesday, the 40th president of the United States was shot and seriously wounded outside a Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C. Three other men were also hit with gunfire from a .22-caliber revolver wielded by John Hinckley Jr. Hinckley...
Cape junior high robotics team advances to world championshipThe Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School robotics team, TigerTech, qualified for the Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship after winning the Design Award this past weekend at the Missouri Middle School VEX State Championship. "We're still...
Spring brings 'Singin'' at Notre DameNotre Dame Regional High School students will perform "Singin' in the Rain" as their spring musical. The play, to be produced April 8 through 11, is "filled with romance and nostalgia, a delightful treat for all ages that features some of the...
Area courts move to next phase of pandemic precautionsA new administrative order will ease some of the COVID-19 precautions at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse as court officials prepare to resume jury trials later this spring. The order, issued Monday by 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Scott...
Man sentenced in connection with February body discoveryA man charged with abandonment of a corpse in early February in Cape Girardeau pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. According to court documents, Matthew Morris, 22, of Gideon, Missouri who was arrested in connection to the...
Ninth annual Stand Up For Life event scheduled for April 18SEMO Lifesavers is hosting its ninth annual Stand Up For Life event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 18. The event will be held at the corner of William Street and Silver Springs Road, and parking will be available in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us,...
Postal Service delays blamed for Cape utility bills slow deliveryThe water/sewer/trash combined bill from the City of Cape Girardeau, handled by a third-party vendor, continues to arrive late to some residents. "We're being told there is a backup at the U.S. Postal Service hub in Memphis," city clerk Gayle Conrad...
Local News 3/29/21Southeast athlete taken into custody in alleged rape case2A Southeast Missouri State University track and field athlete was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail early Sunday morning on charges of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Michael J. Jenkins, 19, is a freshman jumper for the Southeast...
Phase 2 of virus vaccine plan begins Monday7As the State of Missouri opens Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, local vaccinators are updating their vaccine clinic protocols. Saint Francis Medical Center will begin accepting walk-ins at its clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont,...
SEMO still plans for pre-COVID classroom environment in fall2Class registration opens April 5 for the Fall 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University and university administration officials said "classroom capacities" will be set at pre-pandemic levels. Southeast provost Mike Godard, the...
Missouri bicentennial: St. Louis Browns come to Cape in WWII1This is the 12th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau4A man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/29/21 meeting1Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Jackson's annual e-cycle event June 5The City of Jackson announced Thursday its annual e-cycle event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Sanitation Department. This special recycling effort is an opportunity for citizens and businesses to dispose of obsolete or unusable...
Two arrested for armed robbery in Sikeston; charges to comeSIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people are in custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery Thursday at a park in Sikeston. About 1:10 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Armory Park where a subject was robbed at...
Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now38A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...
Crispito Day Ole: Cape Girardeau public school students love popular Tex-Mex food entreeDana McClard, food service manager for the Cape Girardeau School District, said few people appear to be neutral on a frequent menu item served district-wide for at least the last two decades. "The sauce and the flavor, it's perfecto," said Alma...
Groups discuss efforts to reduce recidivism in virtual meetingReducing recidivism is a phrase meaning cutting down the number of ex-offenders who decide to return to a life of crime. The Sikeston, Missouri-based Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium (MBRC) gathered a group of incarceration specialists Thursday...
Scott City concert this weekendThe Scott City School District honor choir will perform at a 1 p.m. Saturday 10th anniversary "comeback" concert at the performing arts theater inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building on the district's campus. Heather Helle,...
Most read 3/25/21Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
Most read 3/25/21Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence6A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....
Most read 3/23/212021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements12In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
Most read 3/20/21Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...