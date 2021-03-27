Prayer 3-28-21

More to explore
Phase 2 of virus vaccine plan begins MondayAs the State of Missouri opens Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, local vaccinators are updating their vaccine clinic protocols. Saint Francis Medical Center will begin accepting walk-ins at its clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont,...
SEMO still plans for pre-COVID classroom environment in fallClass registration opens April 5 for the Fall 2021 semester at Southeast Missouri State University and university administration officials said "classroom capacities" will be set at pre-pandemic levels. Southeast provost Mike Godard, the...
Missouri bicentennial: St. Louis Browns come to Cape in WWIIThis is the 12th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Man arrested in connection with March 15 shooting incident in Cape GirardeauA man was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a March 15 shooting incident in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police located Jacob Dylan Jungers, 29, of High Ridge just before midnight Wednesday walking near...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/29/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Jackson's annual e-cycle event June 5The City of Jackson announced Thursday its annual e-cycle event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Sanitation Department. This special recycling effort is an opportunity for citizens and businesses to dispose of obsolete or unusable...
Two arrested for armed robbery in Sikeston; charges to comeSIKESTON, Mo. -- Two people are in custody for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery Thursday at a park in Sikeston. About 1:10 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Armory Park where a subject was robbed at...
Fast-food franchises face employment crunch now10A sign taped to the drive-through menu kiosk at the Cape Girardeau Zaxby's restaurant is a visible indication of an industry-wide problem -- there are plenty of jobs but not enough workers. The sign states the restaurant, which closed last week,...
Crispito Day Ole: Cape Girardeau public school students love popular Tex-Mex food entreeDana McClard, food service manager for the Cape Girardeau School District, said few people appear to be neutral on a frequent menu item served district-wide for at least the last two decades. "The sauce and the flavor, it's perfecto," said Alma...
Groups discuss efforts to reduce recidivism in virtual meetingReducing recidivism is a phrase meaning cutting down the number of ex-offenders who decide to return to a life of crime. The Sikeston, Missouri-based Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium (MBRC) gathered a group of incarceration specialists Thursday...
Scott City concert this weekendThe Scott City School District honor choir will perform at a 1 p.m. Saturday 10th anniversary "comeback" concert at the performing arts theater inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building on the district's campus. Heather Helle,...
Poplar Bluff man guilty on drug chargesA federal jury has found a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man guilty on drug charges. Marcus Nelson, 39, faced charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in U.S. District Court in Cape...
Smith joins a call to probe Biden's border wall construction suspension40Southeast Missouris U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) is one of 71 GOP members of Congress who this week requested the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the Biden administrations Inauguration Day suspension of wall...
Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
2 Jackson Board of Aldermen incumbents face challengersJackson voters will be asked to fill four seats on the citys Board of Aldermen next month, one from each of the citys four wards. A pair of incumbent board members, Wanda Young of Ward I and David Hitt representing Ward II, are unopposed in...
Cape PD pays tribute to two officers killed 60 years ago2Cape Girardeau Police Department auxiliary Sgt. Herbert Goss and patrolman Donald Crittendon died 11 days apart 60 years ago from gunshot wounds sustained in a March 10, 1961, shootout. "The sacrifice these officers made is immeasurable," Sgt. Joey...
Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence5A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....
Local band director recalls a lifetime of music2Dennis Nail remembers the first moment he fell in love with music. It was to the tune of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" the first song he'd ever heard by the Beatles. After basketball games his freshman year of high school in the early- to mid-1960s,...
Student photographer Anna Estes featured at Catapult Creative House"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau. Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and...
'Art is the place where we practice living': Missouri Poet John Gallaher featured as Nilsen Visiting WriterMissouri poet John Gallaher performed a virtual reading of a collection of his poems as a part of the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Monday, March 15. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Press. Gallaher...
Most read 3/23/212021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements12In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
Most read 3/20/21Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
Most read 3/20/21Local BBB office says don't post vaccination cards on social media2Whitney Quick speaks of a disturbing trend, particularly on Facebook, of people posting photos of their vaccination cards in their news feeds. "Everyone is doing it, unfortunately," said Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau of...