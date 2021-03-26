Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week

Editorial

This weekend marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final Sunday of Lent otherwise known as Palm Sunday.

Scripture tells us Jesus entered Jerusalem on this day, riding a colt as observers greeted Him with palm branches shouting, "Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!"

Only days later, Jesus would be betrayed by his closest of friends and crucified on the cross of Calvary. But as Christians around the globe know and celebrate, the story did not end with the grave. Three days later, Jesus arose from the grave -- this being the eternal hope the Christian faith is based upon.

One year ago, Holy Week services became virtual experiences as the world faced the COVID-19 pandemic. We certainly didn't realize then the virus would be with us for the next year. Thankfully progress has been made, and this year many will be able to celebrate Holy Week services in church -- albeit with precautions in place.

Whether in person or virtual, we celebrate Easter not because of tradition but because of the transforming power of the Gospel. Hosanna, indeed.