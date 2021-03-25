Prayer 3-25-21

More to explore
Smith joins a call to probe Biden's border wall construction suspension12Southeast Missouris U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) is one of 71 GOP members of Congress who this week requested the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the Biden administrations Inauguration Day suspension of wall...
Breaking Bonds addiction recovery program launches in JacksonBrandon Murphy, the director of Breaking Bonds Ministries (BBM), Jackson chapter, knows all too well about the vise-like grip of addiction, having been caught up in opioids and prescription pills for 16 years before initially reaching out for help...
2 Jackson Board of Aldermen incumbents face challengersJackson voters will be asked to fill four seats on the citys Board of Aldermen next month, one from each of the citys four wards. A pair of incumbent board members, Wanda Young of Ward I and David Hitt representing Ward II, are unopposed in...
Cape PD pays tribute to two officers killed 60 years ago2Cape Girardeau Police Department auxiliary Sgt. Herbert Goss and patrolman Donald Crittendon died 11 days apart 60 years ago from gunshot wounds sustained in a March 10, 1961, shootout. "The sacrifice these officers made is immeasurable," Sgt. Joey...
Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violenceA former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D....
Local band director recalls a lifetime of musicDennis Nail remembers the first moment he fell in love with music. It was to the tune of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" the first song he'd ever heard by the Beatles. After basketball games his freshman year of high school in the early- to mid-1960s,...
Student photographer Anna Estes featured at Catapult Creative House"anywhere, anytime" is an exhibition of work by Arrow Photojournalist Anna Estes that aims to represent the present history of Cape Girardeau. Estes' artist statement read: "The changes in Southeast Missouri are thrilling; I love seeing and...
'Art is the place where we practice living: Missouri Poet John Gallaher featured as Nilsen Visiting WriterMissouri poet John Gallaher performed a virtual reading of a collection of his poems as a part of the Dorothy and Wedel Nilsen Visiting Writer Series Monday, March 15. The event is sponsored by the Southeast Missouri State University Press. Gallaher...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 22 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Fallen Cape PD officer remembered 100 years after deathThe Cape Girardeau Police Department paid tribute to Good Hope Street night policeman Willis Martin who was killed on duty 100 years ago on Feb. 27, 1921. Martin's body was discovered by two men at approximately 7:30 a.m. Feb. 27, 1921, at Segal...
Jackson student honored for Missouri bicentennial poster design1Jackson High School junior Mia Foote was honored Tuesday for her poster design celebrating Missouri's bicentennial this year. Foote was joined in the school's library by guests from the Missouri Bicentennial Commission, State Historical Society of...
Cape public schools to stay masked for now; school board approves bus contract2The Cape Girardeau School District will maintain face coverings for students, faculty and staff despite the March 8 decision to rescind the mask mandate by the county's Public Health Center Board of Trustees. "I feel it is in our best interests to...
Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients2Dwain and Susan Hahs were named the 2021 Friends of the University Award recipients, Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday. Dwain has been mayor of Jackson since 2015 and is a retired Bausch & Lomb executive in the U.S., Europe and...
Coming this Weekend: TigerBots Task-Testing TechnologyStudents of the TigerBots robotics club at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School and club supervisor and teacher Julianna West, left, watch Tuesday as they test the robot they plan to take to the Missouri High School VEX State Championship this...
Missouri bicentennial: 'Frisco' railroad and its Chaffee connection2This is the 11th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Humane society offering training classes, spay vouchersThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO) is offering a new training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine, and the organization is also giving out spay vouchers this week. "It's sure to be a barking good time," Tracy Poston,...
Gibson Center offering free COVID counselingCounselors at the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau are offering free COVID-related counseling sessions. According to a news release from the Gibson Center's Crisis Counseling Program, the sessions are available to anyone of any age from Cape...
Route M in Scott County closed overnight for bridge removalRoute M in Scott County, between the Interstate 55 southbound on ramp and the I-55 northbound on ramp in Scott City, will be closed while contractor crews demolish the Business U.S. 61 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. According to a Missouri...
Daily average of vaccine doses administered falls slightly8As more vaccine doses have become available federally, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri has somewhat slowed. According to the state Department of Health and Senior Services, the average number of vaccine doses given per day in the past...
Jackson School Board candidates address COVID, community growth1Four candidates two incumbents and two challengers are vying for a pair of three-year terms on the Jackson School Board in the district's April 6 board election. Current board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King are being challenged for their...
2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo entertainment lineup announcedSIKESTON, Mo. The entertainment lineup is official for the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Rodeo chairman Jeremiah Quick announced the performers Friday afternoon at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds for the 69th annual event. The...
Educator, physician, business owner plan retirements10In my column this week, I want to acknowledge several imminent retirements -- that of a long-time educator, a local physician and a businesswoman whose retail career spanned nearly 40 years. Speaking at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce March...
Friends remember Grant Gillard as Jacksons pastor, inspiring3As the Rev. Karen Dumey approached the podium at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson on Sunday morning, she said there was a "somber" feeling in the church as a "stunned" congregation lined the pews. The Rev. Grant Gillard, Dumey's predecessor who...
Spanish Street project to begin soon in Cape Girardeau4The City of Cape Girardeau will launch a $1.6 million Spanish Street improvement project March 29, weather permitting, according to the city's transformation manager, Anna Kangas. The 15-week downtown project is divided into nine work zones,...
Vaccine clinics have unfilled appointments24SoutheastHEALTH will host a COVID-19 first dose vaccination clinic Friday, in Cape Girardeau and in Dexter, and some appointments remained unfilled as of Thursday. Individuals eligible for this clinic include health care workers, high-risk...
Cape Girardeau's Seabaugh announces independent run at U.S. Senate seat17Rick Seabaugh, who was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, addressed his plan to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate to club members at Delmonico's in Jackson. Seabaugh -- owner of Catalina Custom Homes,...
Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailout55Hours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...