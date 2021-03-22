Four area authors pen books

Editorial

Local authors Elizabeth Armstrong, Mark Bliss, Jerry Ford and Frank Nickell recently published books in various genres, finding inspiration in diverse places.

For Armstrong, inspiration for "Guardian of Her Heart," the first in a trilogy of historical romance novels, came while spending time in the hospital with her late husband.

For Bliss' mystery novel, "Foul Rising," he leaned on his time as a reporter at the Southeast Missourian while using the Mississippi River floodwall as the backdrop for his novel.

And for Ford and Nickell's book, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee," it was the life of a four-star general.

Each of these books have a connection to the Cape Girardeau region, either as the author's residence, as inspiration for the setting in a book or as the hometown of a military hero. And, each author represents our community well. Take a moment to look around, inspiration is everywhere.