Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial properties

Column (3/18/21)Smith says $1.9 trillion spending bill a blue state bailoutHours following the House vote that sent a $1.9 trillion spending bill to President Joe Biden's desk, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith was primed to issue his opposition on what he called the "wrong plan at the wrong time for all the wrong reasons." "First...
Editorial (3/17/21)Jackson Chamber recognizes individuals, organizationsThe format of this year's Jackson Chamber of Commerce banquet was a bit different from previous years, but the celebration was just as important. Instead of a banquet-style awards program, the chamber recognized business leaders, volunteers and...
Column (3/17/21)Hyde amendment, yes. Shalanda Young, noThe Office of Management and Budget is the largest office in the executive branch of the federal government. First and foremost, the OMB prepares the federal budget proposal that the president sends up to Congress. Given we're talking about the...
Column (3/16/21)Cape Girardeau: A place of visionaries and volunteersListen to the experts, and they will identify common characteristics of thriving historic downtowns. Among them: clean, pedestrian-friendly environments; a line of clustered storefronts with few gaps between them; street benches and greenery; and a...
Editorial (3/15/21)Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David JamesChief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service. James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions...
Editorial (3/12/21)Celebrating Missouri's bicentennial year of statehoodThis year marks Missouri's bicentennial -- 200 years of statehood. The official anniversary is Aug. 10. Gary R. Kremer wrote a guest column for the Southeast Missourian in December and noted the State Historical Society is planning commemorations....
Letter (3/11/21)Thanks for supporting MLK service eventsBy Debra Mitchell-Braxton On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive....
Column (3/9/21)My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieuIt has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I...
Column (3/9/21)Pope's visit to Iraq provies a needed reminderAs Pope Francis landed in Baghdad after the short flight from Rome, I was reviewing his words from an evening prayer service he held last March. That night, you could hear Italian ambulance sirens go by -- this was no escape from the pandemic...
Editorial (3/8/21)Old Town Cape launches celebration campaignLast year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the...
Column (3/8/21)As an industry faces destruction, it grows a voting coalitionFRIEDENS, Pa. Imagine if you had a job. A good job, one that required skill and critical thinking and had a broad impact in the community where you lived. A job you didnt just show up to do. It was a job you were good at, and because of it, you...
Column (3/6/21)Opinion: Remembering Churchill's Iron Curtain Speech 75 years ago"From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent. Behind that line lie all the capitals of the ancient states of Central and Eastern Europe: Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Vienna, Budapest,...
Editorial (3/5/21)Editorial: Redhawks ready for home opener in a strange spring seasonIt's not uncommon for the Southeast Missouri State University football team to hit the field each spring. But until this year, doing so was for intrasquad scrimmages only and not regular season competition. Due to COVID-19, the fall schedule, other...
Editorial (3/3/21)Editorial: Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a differenceCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri is raising money to develop a residential transitional housing facility in downtown Cape Girardeau for homeless pregnant women. Referred to as LifeHouse-Cape Girardeau, the project is based on a similar $4...
Editorial (3/1/21)Editorial: Good Samaritans save livesIn the Bible, the parable of the good Samaritan tells the story of a traveler (a resident of Samaria) who stopped to help a man who had been beaten, robbed and left on the side of the road, while others passed him by. The term good Samaritan has...
Editorial (2/26/21)New behavioral health hospital a big win for patients, regionLeadership for Cape Girardeau's behavioral health hospital, joined by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and 100 community members, gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of the new $33-million facility. The 102-bed...
Editorial (2/24/21)Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination processThere have been many moving parts as medical partners, state and local public health officials work to get Missourians vaccinated. But some of the unsung heroes have been volunteers. The Southeast Missourian recently reported that local efforts have...
Editorial (2/22/21)Editorial: Community rallies during winter weatherSoutheast Missouri turned into a winter wonderland as Old Man Winter swept through the region last week. Although it was beautiful to watch snowflakes drift to the ground from inside a warm home, the rapid snowfall made it problematic for those...
Old Town Cape open house will feature 16 commercial properties
Old Town Cape will host an open house event in the coming week to spotlight vacant commercial properties in the downtown Cape Girardeau area that the organization hopes to see filled.
The event is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and features 16 properties, including: 230 North Sprigg St, 523 Broadway, 407 Broadway, 411 Broadway, 132 North Main, 339 Broadway, 120/124 North Main, 101 William St., 260 North Middle St, 32 North Main, 41 South Sprigg St, 107 North Main, 308 North Main, 715 Broadway, 235 Broadway and 824 Independence.
"This is a great opportunity for the community to see some of the buildings they've been curious about," Steven Stovall, SEMO faculty member and chair of Old Town Cape's open house subcommittee, told the Southeast Missourian. "It also benefits the community as we fill some of these buildings that have sat empty for a while, thereby improving the downtown experience."
This is a concept Stovall said has worked in other communities. Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said the properties include "broad representation" as it relates to size and location.
Downtown Cape Girardeau has experienced a resurgence in recent years. It wasn't long ago that you could drive down Broadway and other nearby streets only to find empty building after empty building. Others were underutilized. But many improvements, both in terms of public infrastructure and private investment, have been made over the last several years. The open house will hopefully serve as a vehicle to keep the momentum going.
