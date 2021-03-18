*Menu
Cape Central Tiger Bytes win award at League Championships

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Stacey Chicora
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Team members (back): Lucian Nordin, Joey Class, Ibrahim Ahmad, Gabriel Goodin, Olivia Garagnani, (front): Stacey Chicora (coach), Amaris Chicora, Srija Bandyopadhayay, Po Nwe, Nicole Mattes, Brooke Baugher (coach). Not pictured: Gibson Curtis and Daniel Dordoni.

Cape Central High School Tiger Bytes Robotics Club won its first award on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The team finished their second year of competition on a high note by winning the Judges Award at the 2020-2021 Southeast League Championship. In addition to being a rookie team, they had to overcome many unique challenges this year. While building a robot seems fairly straightforward, building a robot during a global pandemic taught the team how to work individually, remotely, in-person and as a team to reach a common goal. Instead of robotics meets in person, this year they were all virtual. The Tiger Bytes are a member of FIRST Tech Challenge which hosted the event.

