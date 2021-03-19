Treating numbness or tingling

It is estimated that about 25% to 30% of Americans will be affected by neuropathy. The condition affects people of all ages; however, older people are at increased risk. About 8% of adults over 65 years of age report some degree of neuropathy. Neuropathy is damage or dysfunction of one or more nerves that typically results in numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, and pain in the affected area.

Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves are not getting nutrition, blood supply, and oxygen, causing the nerves to die.

Treating peripheral neuropathy should include restoring these deficits using multiple different treatments  oxygen therapy to increase the oxygen level, vibration to increase blood flow, red light therapy to increase flexibility in the tissue, nutritional supplements so the body has the building blocks to regain the nerve and regenerative medicine to regrow the nerves as much as possible. In addition, therapy and chiropractic care is implemented to increase flexibility, muscles, and joint mobility.

This multifaceted treatment plan, when executed two to three times a week for a specified timeframe depending on the severity of the neuropathy, is proven to make significant improvement, easing the signs and symptoms of peripheral neuropathy for most patients.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Nerves heal very slowly, at an average rate of one inch per month, making it very important for people with peripheral neuropathy to begin a treatment plan as soon as symptoms begin. The longer a patient waits, the more healing time it will take.

How do you know if you have neuropathy? The most commonly described feelings are sensations of numbness, tingling (pins and needles), temperature changes, and weakness in the area affected, typically feet.

Those at elevated risk include diabetic patients, older patients, those who sit for most of the day, people with swelling in their lower legs, and overweight people.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed above or think you may have peripheral neuropathy, seek a medical practice that focuses on a functional medicine approach, using multiple treatments to improve your overall health.