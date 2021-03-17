Pi Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School

-
PORCH Initiative focused on several projects under new leadershipThe PORCH Initiative of Cape Girardeau has several projects in the works led by newly-elected chairwoman Tamara Zellars Buck. Buck has been affiliated with PORCH an organization dedicated to recreating the vibrant communuity that once flourished...
COVID-19 One Year Later: Businesses adapt to pandemic pressuresTo say businesses have faced some challenges during the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic would be a gross understatement. With the possible exception of the Great Depression of the 1920s, business experts and economists generally agree (and many business...
Area vaccine clinics scheduled2How health officials have handled COVID-19 testing and vaccinations has evolved over time, and the evolutions continue. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported Wednesday they will discontinue the county's virus vaccine waitlist...
Ware seeks fourth term on Cape School Board1Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, an incumbent on the school board since 2012, worked in the community affairs division of the Cape Girardeau Police Department from 1996 to 2017. She is also the former director of the Cape Girardeau Safe Communities program...
COVID-19 One Year Later: Virtual learning large part of education over last yearA year ago, all area schools shut down for what they thought was going to be a few weeks. It turned into the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We left school, not knowing we wouldn't see each other again," said Paul...
Southeast Missouri State's 'Giving Day' seeks funding for university projectsSoutheast Missouri State University, founded as Southeast Missouri State Normal School in 1873, is launching a one-day campaign Tuesday via social media, email and telephone to help raise money for 12 initiatives directly benefiting students on...
Artwork from visual window display provides look into the pastOn a tiny island in Scotland during the sixth century, monks copied the Gospel and created Celtic art. Nearly 1,500 years later, Robert Towner, a former world religions professor at Southeast, first found his artistic inspiration while living for a...
The virus: A new normal for music students and their instructorsStudents who study music live to play their instruments. However, their normal way of playing and their professors' teaching styles have had to be adjusted due to COVID-19. Music lessons provide a physical space for students to learn directly from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/18/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 15 meeting n Minutes from closed session of March 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an...
Do you experience numbness or tingling?It is estimated that about 25% to 30% of Americans will be affected by neuropathy. The condition affects people of all ages; however, older people are at increased risk. About 8% of adults over 65 years of age report some degree of neuropathy....
Local attorney, sports broadcaster, dies at 653Cape Girardeau attorney and longtime high school sports radio announcer Kevin Phillips died Saturday at Saint Francis Medical Center. He was 65 years old. His cause of death was not disclosed. A Cape Girardeau native, Phillips graduated from...
Domestic assault cases drop sharply in Cape Girardeau despite COVID5Police Chief Wes Blair told the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday the number of reported domestic assaults notably fell in 2020. Blair, presenting a "2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview" report, said there were 185 such cases in...
COVID-19 One Year Later: Emergency service providers change procedures in response to coronavirusOver the past year, the rise of COVID-19 has required people to make changes in aspects of their everyday lives. These changes extended to emergency service providers and their ability to safely and effectively perform their jobs. Locally, the Cape...
The end of an era in East Cape Girardeau: Joe Aden retires as mayor4EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Joe R. Aden became mayor of East Cape Girardeau in 1977 -- during the first year of Jimmy Carter's presidency. Since he first took on the role, seven mayors have served the much larger Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on the...
Ambulance involved in Tuesday morning accidentAn ambulance was involved in an accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Independence Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Cape County Private Ambulance vehicle...
Photo Gallery 3/17/2183rd annual Lions Club pancake dayAfter the annual event was canceled last March, the Lions Club opened the Arena Building doors to welcome back customers for their annual 83rd Pancake Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The event raised money for local childrens charities for...
COVID-19 One Year Later: A new normal for churches on coronavirus' one-year anniversary3Mid-March 2020 brought every imaginable sector of the economy to a sudden stop as the pandemic began to take hold in the United States. Religious communities were not immune to the virus effects. Kevin Barron, pastor of Perryville and Crossroads...
Plans moving forward for 2021 Jackson Homecomers12After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Homecomers will return to uptown Jackson in July. That according to Larry Koehler of Jacksons American Legion Post 158, the events sponsoring organization, who spoke the Jackson Board of...
Cape County Office of Emergency Management unveils new text-to-911 service3Cape Girardeau Countys Office of Emergency Management and local first-responder agencies have announced the implementation of text-to-911 services for county residents. According to a news release from the Office of Emergency Management, the new...
Cape County records coronavirus death, its 133rd30Cape Girardeau County health officials hadnt reported a COVID-19-related death in weeks until Monday. An update from the countys Public Health Center noted the countys 133 coronavirus death. No demographic information was available. New virus...
Cape police chief releases 2020 crime statistics5Police chief Wes Blair briefly presented his 2020 Calls for Service and Violent Crime Overview report to the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, with the majority of categories in decline year-to-year. Assaults rose by 6.25% from 2019: 128 to...
Spring Checklist for Pet OwnersSpring is one of the most enjoyable seasons for pet lovers and our furry best friends. Its time to get outside, after all! These are a few things to keep in mind when enjoying the great outdoors with your pet: 1. Protect your pet from fleas, ticks,...
Most read 3/15/21Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kit2Ashley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
Most read 3/15/21'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
Most read 3/13/21Local chambers cheer Wayfair passage in Missouri legislature29The Missouri House and Senate this week easily passed their own versions of Wayfair legislation -- with lawmakers winning high marks from two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County. The twin votes came Thursday in the GOP-dominated General...
Most read 3/13/21Corner Grocery Store earns Resiliency Award from Old Town Cape Inc.1Old Town Cape Inc. named the Corner Grocery Store its Resiliency Award recipient Friday. The Corner Grocery Store -- located at 439 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau -- is owned by Robert and Mary Gentry and has been in business since 2007....
Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board2This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running. Today: Ramona...
'Hey, Siri ...' Lost and Found: iPhone's built-in virtual assistant helps finder locate owner1Technology really can be impressive these days, and leading the charge are smartphones with incredible computing power, do-anything-you-want apps and, oh, yeah, they allow someone to talk to someone else from a distance. But all the smartphone...
Three killed in Scott County fire3PERKINS, Mo. -- Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire at 20 First St....
Pi Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School
Ms Ann Whistler, our very enthusiastic math teacher, held her annual Pi recitation contest on Thursday, March 11, since March 14, the official day of Pi (3.14), fell on a Sunday. Five of her math students studied the sequence of numbers of Pi and then recited the numbers from memory in front of the entire student body and staff in the Guardian Angel School gym, with Ms. Ann, Mrs. Mangels, and Mrs. Kluesner as the official judges. The first place winner was Cooper Bryant in the 7th grade. He had memorized the entire sequence of numbers by the previous day and then asked Ms. Ann if she had more numbers, since he already had those memorized. And he did have them memorized quite well! He recited all 100 numbers of the pi sequence from memory and won first place. Second place winner was Amelia LeGrand and third place was awarded to Ava Forehand. They are both 7th graders, too. The other 2 participants were Eva LeGrand, 6th grade, and Rylie Priggel, 5th grade. The winners each received a prize package. First won $10, a day of grace, and a homework pass. Second was awarded $5 and a homework pass. The third place winner received a bag of candy and a homework pass. After the contest ended, everyone chose a piece of pie from a wide selection as well as a container of juice. The pies were made or provided by parents, teachers, and staff. This is one very tasty event held at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Thank you Ms. Ann for hosting Pi (Pie) Day!!
