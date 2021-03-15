Visionary Wealth Advisors Adds Wealth Management Advisor, Chance Franklin, MBA

Jackson, MO - Chance Franklin joins Visionary Wealth Advisors as a Wealth Management Advisor to work alongside Steve Elefson in its Jackson, MO location.

Franklin began his career in financial services in 2016 as a Financial Advisor. At Visionary, he will facilitate daily business operations, correspond with clients, and handle the maintenance and workflow of client accounts.

I have had the opportunity to get to know Chance Franklin over the past year and we, at Visionary Wealth Advisors, are extremely pleased to have someone of Chances character and ability joining our team here in Jackson. We are looking forward to improving and continuing our opportunity to serve southeast Missouri, states Wealth Management Advisor, Steve Elefson.

Franklin received his Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Southeast Missouri State University. He currently resides in Jackson with his wife Jennifer, and two daughters, Hannah and Madison. Chance is an active member of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, Toastmasters International and the Area Chamber of Commerce.

Visionary Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor, founded in March 2014 by Brett Gilliland and Tim Hammett. Visionarys Jackson, MO Office is led by Steve Elefson, who has served the communitys needs for over 31 years.

Visionary Wealth Advisors provides a visionary approach to all aspects of financial planning and wealth management including retirement, college and estate planning, life, health and disability insurance and small business retirement plans.

For more information, visit visionarywealthadvisors.com.