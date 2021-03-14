Upcycling Junkmail by Making it Art

-
Cape woman discovers birth father through ancestry kitAshley Roney of Cape Girardeau tells an epiphany story, a tale of a recent life-changing discovery, straightforwardly. "I'm 32 years old and for my whole life, I had not known who my biological father was," said Roney, a real estate salesperson and...
Rex Rust receives Old Town Cape's Charles L. Hutson Visionary AwardOn its final day of awards, Old Town Cape Inc. named Rex Rust its 2020 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award recipient Saturday. According to the award announcement, Old Town Cape presents the award annually to a "person or persons who have demonstrated...
Coronavirus-related delays can lead to post-pandemic dental problemsAs restrictions are slowly being lifted in our communities and spring is upon us, many people are getting more comfortable gradually resuming normal activities. In addition to easing back into life before COVID-19, it's a good time to schedule any...
Artists put out call to help finish Missouri bicentennial mural projectAlmost two years ago, Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, artists and owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, started a Missouri bicentennial communal mural project, which is now in its final days of completion. After having more than...
'American Pickers' returning to Missouri"American Pickers" is returning to Missouri in May. Episodes of History Channel's hit television series are planned to be filmed throughout Southeast Missouri, according to Maggie Kissinger, associate producer for Cineflix Productions, which...
New Scott County coroner appointed to fill out termBENTON, Mo. -- Scott County has a new coroner. David Scott Branam was appointed to the coroner position Thursday by the Scott County Commission. Branam will fill the term of long-time coroner Scott Amick, who resigned Feb. 4 after 35 years of...
Local chambers cheer Wayfair passage in Missouri legislature22The Missouri House and Senate this week easily passed their own versions of Wayfair legislation -- with lawmakers winning high marks from two chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau County. The twin votes came Thursday in the GOP-dominated General...
Southeast Mo.'s unemployment picture improvingUnemployment rates in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri are improving, although they have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels. According to data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations,...
Corner Grocery Store earns Resiliency Award from Old Town Cape Inc.1Old Town Cape Inc. named the Corner Grocery Store its Resiliency Award recipient Friday. The Corner Grocery Store -- located at 439 Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau -- is owned by Robert and Mary Gentry and has been in business since 2007....
Four students named among state's best1The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals recently released its 27th Annual Missouri Scholars 100. The list of Missouri high school seniors recognizes their "exceptional scholarship, citizenry (and) reliability." Those honored from the...
Cleanup crews work overnight to contain spill from overturned tractor-trailer on South Sprigg3A tractor-trailer carrying a flammable liquid overturned Thursday evening requiring overnight cleanup and road closure on South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at approximately...
'Hey, Siri ...' Lost and Found: iPhone's built-in virtual assistant helps finder locate owner1Technology really can be impressive these days, and leading the charge are smartphones with incredible computing power, do-anything-you-want apps and, oh, yeah, they allow someone to talk to someone else from a distance. But all the smartphone...
Cape County reopens vaccine waitlist2COVID-19 vaccinators -- and therefore vaccine dose sign-up lists -- have proliferated around the state in recent weeks, and there has been much confusion over where and when to sign up to receive a vaccine dose. Given the state will enter the next...
Missouri bicentennial: Eads Bridge in St. Louis an engineering featThis is the 10th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Cottage at the Market earns Old Town Cape's Residential Rehabilitation Award3Keeping with the theme of restoration, Old Town Cape Inc. named Cottage at the Market on Thursday as the 2020 Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award recipient. The Residential Rehabilitation Award is presented annually to a historic home...
Challenger seeks seat on Cape Girardeau school board1This is the first in a series of profiles featuring persons seeking to serve on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board in the upcoming April 6 municipal election. Two seats are open for three-year terms. Five candidates are running. Today: Ramona...
Insurance policy renewal approved for sheriff's office radio equipmentCape Girardeau County commissioners approved an insurance policy renewal Thursday for the sheriff's office to cover radio equipment. Commissioners approved an electronic data processing policy through W.E. Welker-Lakenan to cover $779,643 worth of...
Three killed in Scott County fire3PERKINS, Mo. -- Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire at 20 First St....
Cape PD investigates report of gunshots at apartment complexCape Girardeau police discovered bullet holes while responding to a report of shots fired early Thursday morning at an apartment complex. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight in the...
Rain may help in battle against Illinois wildfireGORHAM, Ill. -- A rainy forecast heading into the weekend is expected to help firefighters control a wildfire burning this week in the Shawnee National Forest near Gorham. The fire of unreported origin was first reported late Tuesday afternoon in...
Cape City Hall complex project on pace for fall completionAnna Kangas, the City of Cape Girardeaus transformation manager, is the municipalitys point person on the new, $12.5 million City Hall being built on North Lorimier Street. Wednesday, the Southeast Missourian caught up with Kangas, a licensed...
Prevent gum disease -- it affects more than your mouthThe Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports half of Americans over the age of 30 have periodontitis. That equates to almost 65 million Americans having advanced gum disease! Periodontal disease is caused by inflammation due to the presence...
Old Town Cape recognizes Riverside Pottery with historic rehabilitation award1Riverside Pottery was named Old Town Capes 2020 John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award recipient Wednesday afternoon. According to the announcement from Old Town Cape, Rob Lorenz Riversides owner purchased the former BNai...
State vaccination plan prepares to enter new segment1The State of Missouris COVID-19 vaccination plan will enter a new segment next week, and the first Phase 1B, Tier 3, vaccination clinics have been set. Tier 3 expands the eligibility pool to personnel working in critical infrastructure. ...
Most read 3/11/2114-year-old Cape dancer excels in Atlanta2A local dancer recently finished in the top eight spots of an urban dance contest in Atlanta. Hes 14. Yan Insanity Zhang said he won his way through to the final portion of the contest so-called 7-to-Smoke, meaning seven contestants to beat ...
Most read 3/10/21After Roy Blunt: Local politicians react to senator's retirement21This story is updated. Monday's announcement by Missouri's senior U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, not to seek reelection in 2022 did not catch the state's former lieutenant governor, Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, off guard. "I'm not surprised," said...
Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks32In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to strongly...
My heartfelt thank you as I bid you adieu47It has been my honor to have been a part of the Southeast Missourian community for several years, including serving as an editorial board member and columnist. I have made the decision to move forward now and end this chapter of my story, but I...
Cape County mask mandate changed to 'strongly recommended'36The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer required by the county health departments board of trustees. In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the countys mask mandate, issued in July...
Most read 3/6/21Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon13MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
Upcycling Junkmail by Making it Art
During the months of February & March, The Catapult Gallery at SEMO is pleased to be showing a unique exhibition of art created from junkmail. Entitled "The Endless Junkmail Scroll and Other Trashformations", the artworks were created by New York artist, Vernita Nemec in response to the proliferation of junkmail that continues to overflow our landfills.
Vernita Nemec, also known by the performance name Vernita N'Cognita, is a visual and performance artist, curator, and arts activist based in New York City. She was born in Painesville, Ohio, earned her BFA from Ohio University in 1964, and has resided in New York City since 1965. She is also known for her soft stuffed sculpture, collages, artist's books, photographs, and installations.
The Endless Junkmail Scroll Installation is an interactive site, hanging from the ceiling and twisting through space, requiring the viewer to walk beneath and through it. According to writer Stacy Gross, The dynamic nature of the piece allows it to morph and adapt to any space in which it is shown, allowing Nemec to fill the air with detritus transformed and creating a physical space out of the art itself.
And Ed McCormack of Gallery & Studio magazine said, The Endless Junkmail Scroll with its intricate array of symbolic, diaristic, autobiographical, and spontaneous elements, encapsulates the philosophy of aesthetic ecology that prompted her to found the Art from Detritus movement. Along with numerous other career-spanning concerns, in an innovative ongoing conceptual format, it is a major statement which seems slated to extend this artists influence for beyond the underground where it has for too long languished as one of the better kept secrets of the avant garde.
In addition to the exhibition, Nemec, gave a recorded talk as a part of the After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture Lecture Series at Catapult Creative House. Her talk will also be available via zoom at this link: https://semo.zoom.us/j/97506566036
The exhibition and artists talk are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities including the Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art and Design students studios upstairs. Additionally, an exhibition of Ashlyn Kinmans multimedia works will be featured in the second-floor student gallery. Visitors are also invited to browse the merchandise in the Shoppe, which features student work and local business products.
Catapult Creative House is located at 612 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 8:00 am - 4:00 pm. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public. For more information contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or 573-651-2742.
