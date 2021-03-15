Well-deserved retirement for longtime lawman David James

Editorial

Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired in March after an impressive 38 years of service.

James successfully rose through the ranks beginning in 1982 as a volunteer. During his tenure, he held the positions of jail deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and finally chief deputy.

Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst called James a mentor. "Thirty-eight years of experience is hard to replace," he said. "But I'm confident his legacy of law enforcement will continue in the transfer of knowledge during that time."

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

John Jordan, United States marshal and former sheriff of Cape Girardeau County, worked with James from 1986 until 2018. "He's just an absolute consummate professional and likely the most highly-trained law enforcement professional ever in Cape Girardeau County history."

In retirement, James plans to spend more time with his family. "A lot of sacrifices have been made on my family's part," James said. "Over the years, I've missed a lot of birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and time with my loved ones. It's time to time to put my family first."

In the words of Jordan, "The badge of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office today shines brighter because of the time and talents of my friend, Dave James."

Thank you to James and all those who serve to keep our communities safe.