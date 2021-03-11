Trends among America's healthiest communities

America's most economically vibrant communities are often the healthiest communities.

That's because the health of a community's residents has a strong impact on its economy.

In this unique time of a pandemic, a community's health has come to be front and center as a topic of conversation -- and sometimes controversy.

The truth is that a community's health is a bigger issue than mask mandates.

It is what is at the basis for the overall quality of life, and the quality of a community's economy.

Everything from prevailing culture to physical environment has an impact on both a community's health and its economy.

Research shows that local elected officials who represent the best interests of the residents actually have a positive impact on the health of citizens and the community's economy. Leaders are in a position to encourage and even incentivize best practices and reduce barriers to improved health and an improved economy.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) actually urges local government leaders to become more active in promoting public health initiatives that will reduce health care costs and thus reduce the cost of doing business in healthy communities.

It is time for Cape Girardeau to establish itself not just as a center for regional medical care because of our local hospitals, but as a leader in Missouri's quest to develop healthier communities and more dynamic economies.

MICHAEL DAVIS, 2305 Sherwood Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701