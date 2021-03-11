Thanks for supporting MLK service events
By Debra Mitchell-Braxton
On behalf of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee, we would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of those who donated items as part of the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive. Congress in 1994 legislated the National Day of Service as a part of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. This act offers the opportunity for us to break down barriers, interact with individuals that we may not typically interact with, and to bring about more unity and harmony within our society. As Dr. King so eloquently stated: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love."
So we extend a heartfelt thank you to Alma Schrader, Franklin and the Cape Middle School. A special thanks to Nurse Kim, Anoinette Pearson and Terri Wright for the coordination of the food drive at the above schools. To to all of the students, parents and staffers who gave such generous donations. Also thank you to The Bank of Missouri and all of the individuals who dropped off donations at the Osage Community Center on Jan. 18. A special thank you to the individual who donated hand crocheted hats to be distributed to our area youth. They were all so beautifully designed.
We would like to thank the Southeast Missourian for their continued support through advertisement/news coverage and KFVS-TV for their coverage of the events.
All donations collected were distributed to the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Safe House Outreach Services, Salvation Army and area students.
Even though we are faced with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, you still answered the call to serve and to help others. Your donations helped to enhance the lives of many.
In closing, we all can make a difference in someone's life if we just utilize all of our talents and skills that we have been afforded.
"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Debra Mitchell-Braxton is the executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee.
