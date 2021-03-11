Prevent gum disease

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports half of Americans over the age of 30 have periodontitis. That equates to almost 65 million Americans having advanced gum disease!

Periodontal disease is caused by inflammation due to the presence of bacteria in the tissue supporting the teeth. Periodontal disease is typically painless as it progresses. As it advances, bacteria increase in type and number becoming more pathogenic. Advanced cases destroy bone and soft tissue around teeth and ultimately become most common reasons for tooth loss.

When you have your teeth cleaned by a dentist or hygienist, it is paramount that they assess the attachment around each tooth. Your gum attachment should be measured with a device called a periodontal probe once a year. Your provider will record numbers as the probe is inserted around each tooth. The procedure is relatively painless and only takes a few minutes. The beginning stages of periodontal disease cannot be detected on radiographs and will not be treated by a typical cleaning.

If attachment loss is caught early, it is treatable and the disease progression can usually be stopped. If the disease progresses and attachment loss is advanced, more pathogenic bacteria create an environment in which they can thrive and treatment is much less predictable.

Periodontal disease is an inflammatory disease  it affects more than just your mouth. It spreads throughout your body and the effects are cumulative. Chronic inflammation can exacerbate problems such as cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis. Bacteria associated with severe periodontal disease have also been found in the brain lesions of those who suffer Alzheimers. Recent studies show COVID-19 patients with periodontal disease are nine times more likely to die.

Regular visits to a dental hygienist can maintain good oral health and detect potential problems early when treatment is most predictable. Routine visits to your provider will help ensure a lifetime of healthy teeth and smile.