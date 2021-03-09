Cape County mask mandate changed to 'highly recommended'

Ben Matthews, Southeast Missourian file Order this photo

The wearing of face masks in Cape Girardeau County is no longer "required" by the county health department's board of trustees.

In a meeting Monday morning, members of the board voted unanimously to rescind the county's mask mandate, issued in July and affirmed in October, and replace it with a statement saying mask use is "highly recommended" to help control the spread of COVID-19.

More information on this developing story will be published later at semissourian.com and in the Tuesday's Southeast Missourian.