Old Town Cape launches celebration campaign
Last year, Old Town Cape had a big decision to make about their annual fundraiser, the Charles L. Hutson Dinner Auction. They successfully created a multifaceted approach, offering attendees both in-person and virtual options in order to raise the necessary funds they depend upon.
Once again, the organization has pivoted and rethought past events, this time making the annual awards recognition dinner virtual.
Starting March 1, Old Town Cape began a three-week social media campaign called Celebrating Downtown: Accomplishments, Awards, and Aspirations highlighting the achievements and accomplishments made in 2020.
According to executive director Liz Haynes, the first weeks posts focused on Old Town Capes accomplishments as an organization and within the downtown community. Each day this week will highlight deserving businesses and individuals that made an impact during 2020. Below is a schedule of awards to be announced. Next week, they will share the organizations goals for the future.
Week two schedule:
3/7: Volunteer of the Year
3/8: Distinguished Service Award
3/9: Business Excellence Award
3/10: John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award
3/11: Judith Ann Crow Residential Rehabilitation Award
3/12: Resiliency Award
3/13: Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award
We commend Old Town Cape for creating a way during the pandemic to recognize outstanding contributions to the community, and we offer congratulations to all 2020 award winners. Stay tuned to the Old Town Cape Facebook and Instagram pages to join celebrating downtown.
