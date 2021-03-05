Prayer 3-5-21

More to explore
River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape1A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
State unveils new vaccine programGov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses. Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state....
From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell1From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor's office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have...
Appreciating local agriculture during Thank a Farmer WeekThe Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau, with approximately 2,000 members, has been spotlighting the American farmer each day on its Facebook page during Thank a Farmer Week, which began Sunday. Laura Nothdurft, CGCFB president since August, believes...
Southeast expanding private room options for fall semesterDemand is growing from Southeast Missouri State University students who desire to live alone on the university's main campus and Southeast is making accommodations. Debbie Below, university vice president of enrollment management and student...
Cape County Archive Center announces new hoursThe Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours...
Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus eraFundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19. Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help...
Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet2Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce werent about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner. But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it...
Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order13For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
Weekend petition event to oppose Cape deer ordinance5A five-person petition committee aiming to force a referendum on the newly approved Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt will be looking for signatures Saturday. A mass signing has been scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the...
Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar BluffVeterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to...
Saint Francis holds event to recruit nursesSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape...
Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found2Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Route NN in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute NN in Perry County, from County Road 820 to County Road 822, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take...
COVID-19 vaccine dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast MissouriThis is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suitThe Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed the Scott County Circuit Court's judgment in a wrongful death suit Tuesday. John Henry Rhoden and Dorothy Jean Winfield were awarded $869,780.80 in damages Nov. 5, 2018, to be paid by Missouri Delta Medical...
Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contestCape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with...
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
Most read 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
Most read 2/26/21One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...