Seven Lies, by Elizabeth Kay

Local News 3/8/21Missouri bicentennial: Kindergarten's 'mother,' Susan BlowThe likeness of Susan E. Blow (1843-1916), sometimes called the "Mother of the Public Kindergarten Movement," is on one of the panels of famous Missourians found today at the Cape Girardeau waterfront. A native Missourian, Blow was born to a...
Local News 3/8/21Cape Girardeau woman releases first book of historical romance trilogyElizabeth Armstrong developed a passion for writing when she was in second grade from listening to her grandmother's stories. Now she is a published author working on a planned trilogy of historical romance novels. Armstrong's new book, "Guardian of...
Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism9Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally. To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock. "This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told...
Virus numbers continue significant drop42COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon9MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]1A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape21A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
Cape County Archive Center announces new hoursThe Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours...
State unveils new vaccine program1Gov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses. Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state....
From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell1From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor's office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have...
Appreciating local agriculture during Thank a Farmer WeekThe Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau, with approximately 2,000 members, has been spotlighting the American farmer each day on its Facebook page during Thank a Farmer Week, which began Sunday. Laura Nothdurft, CGCFB president since August, believes...
Southeast expanding private room options for fall semesterDemand is growing from Southeast Missouri State University students who desire to live alone on the university's main campus and Southeast is making accommodations. Debbie Below, university vice president of enrollment management and student...
Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus eraFundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19. Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help...
Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet2Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce werent about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner. But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it...
Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
Weekend petition event to oppose Cape deer ordinance5A five-person petition committee aiming to force a referendum on the newly approved Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt will be looking for signatures Saturday. A mass signing has been scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the...
Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar BluffVeterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to...
Saint Francis holds event to recruit nursesSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape...
Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found2Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Route NN in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute NN in Perry County, from County Road 820 to County Road 822, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take...
Most read 3/3/21Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
Most read 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees20Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
Seven Lies, by Elizabeth Kay
Jane has a secret. Actually, she has seven secrets each of them a well-placed lie. And every lie helped her life spiral toward the worst version of her world. At least, that is what Jane believes has happened.
It all started with her first secret, which fell into place when her best friend Marnie started dating Charles, a wealthy man with a domineering personality. Marnie asked Jane if she thought they were a good couple, and Jane said yes, despite her loathing for the man. She didnt think her friendship could handle that truth, especially since she and Marnie had been growing apart for a while.
However, one lie slowly led to another in order to cover up the secrets as they multiplied, and now Charles is dead. Jane never meant for this to happen, but now, she needs to tell her side of the story. Elizabeth Kays Seven Lies is Janes confession of the secrets she hid and the truths she never told.
Seven Lies looks at the way romance and friendships affect each other through the eyes of a narrator we might not be able to trust. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who reads psychological thrillers for its intricate plot and the detailed character of the narrator in the story. I especially like the choice of Jane as the narrator, since she gives the reader an interesting account of the friendship she has with Marnie.
If you are looking for something similar, I would suggest reading You Are Not Alone, by Greer Hendricks, which is the story of Shay as she becomes obsessed with a pair of sisters who live a glamorous life and seem to be willing to let her become their friend. You might also try The Secrets She Keeps, by Michael Robotham. This novel centers around Agatha, a part-time grocery store worker who becomes a bit too obsessed with Meghan, a parenting blogger who is pregnant at the same time as her. All of these books are available in print at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.