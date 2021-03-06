Not a Lot Going On at the Moment

-
Virus numbers continue significant drop4COVID-19 numbers continue to drop significantly in the region. In Cape Girardeau County, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 9,315 Friday, but in the past seven days, health officials have tallied an average of only two new cases per day,...
Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism4Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally. To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock. "This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told...
Pastor steps down as outrage builds over sermon3MALDEN, Mo. -- The lead preacher of First General Baptist Church of Malden is taking a leave of absence after learning in a very public way that hell hath no fury like women scorned for being fat, stinky and living life sans makeup. The Rev....
Juvenile arrested for allegedly lighting grass fires in Cape Girardeau [video]A juvenile was taken into custody by the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Thursday night for allegedly starting two grass fires in the city. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PD and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
River & Rails Project: Developer plans renovations to 'ugly' warehouse in downtown Cape16A century-old warehouse in downtown Cape Girardeau, described by its owner as "the ugliest building" on the south end of Main Street, will be repurposed as retail and restaurant space, pending approval of tax abatement incentives by the city that...
Cape County Archive Center announces new hoursThe Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours...
State unveils new vaccine program1Gov. Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccine channel Thursday and also signaled a shift in geographic allocations of vaccine doses. Parson announced a plan to send 15% of the state's weekly vaccine allocation to pharmacies across the state....
From Southeast Missouri to the governor's office: Robert Knodell1From Carter and Butler counties in Southeast Missouri to the state capital and the governor's office, Robert Knodell has made the journey about serving others. "There is a tremendous opportunity to help people when you get involved, and if you have...
Appreciating local agriculture during Thank a Farmer WeekThe Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau, with approximately 2,000 members, has been spotlighting the American farmer each day on its Facebook page during Thank a Farmer Week, which began Sunday. Laura Nothdurft, CGCFB president since August, believes...
Southeast expanding private room options for fall semesterDemand is growing from Southeast Missouri State University students who desire to live alone on the university's main campus and Southeast is making accommodations. Debbie Below, university vice president of enrollment management and student...
Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus eraFundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19. Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help...
Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquet2Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce werent about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner. But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it...
Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order14For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
Weekend petition event to oppose Cape deer ordinance5A five-person petition committee aiming to force a referendum on the newly approved Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt will be looking for signatures Saturday. A mass signing has been scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the...
Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar BluffVeterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to...
Saint Francis holds event to recruit nursesSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape...
Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody1A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found2Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Route NN in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute NN in Perry County, from County Road 820 to County Road 822, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a news release, the work will take...
Local News 3/3/21COVID-19 vaccine dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
Local News 3/3/21Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
Most read 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts14POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
Not a Lot Going On at the Moment
A few weeks ago, while I was surfing the web and looking at memes (as the youths do), I came across an interesting picture of a diary entry from July 20, 1969, with a funny little caption underneath. Neat handwriting adorned the page, and the first few paragraphs detailed the life of a seemingly pre-teen girl from that era. She lamented a mean girl in her class and described the boy whod winked at her in the corner store. She also wrote about a book she was reading for school when it picked up in the fall. But the very last line, a sentence composed of only three words, read: Man on moon.
I was shocked! This girl lived through one of the most amazing technological advancements in recent history, and yet, she could only focus on her own insignificant troubles. The human race left the Earths atmosphere and set foot on a celestial body, but yet, this young girl prattled on and on about her friends having a sleepover without her. It made me laugh a little bit, probably out of sheer surprise, so I hit the like button and kept scrolling.
But then recently, I started thinking about the diary entry again, and I think I get it. I mean, Im living through a global pandemic and the current mess that is American politics. Am I fixating on current events? Nope. Im worried about my homework, my college applications, my job, my friends and the people who annoy me. I complain about my chores. I do my mindless tasks, and I empty and reload the dishwasher in a continuous cycle until I feel as though the plates will surely erode into nothing. I switch laundry, dry to wet to dry again, and watch the machine spin in circles, but Im certainly not journaling about anything other than my own personal problems. And Im definitely not describing the world around me. In fact, Im actively avoiding it.
It just seems so strange to me that I know Im living through a pivotal moment of the 21st Century, and yet I sit on the couch and scroll through TikTok for hours every day. Ive kept up with all the trends: whipped coffee, "Tiger King," too many podcasts to count, resin casting, skin care and baking bread. But aside from wearing my mask, washing my hands way more and going out way less, nothing is happening in my life. I sit at home and do the work expected of me, and I pretend the world isnt ending outside my window.
While my current situation definitely isnt that dramatic, I just wanted to reflect upon the fact that my life has never been more yet less interesting. Im afraid for the future, and Im just sitting on the couch. Not a lot going on at the moment.