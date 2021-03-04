For the Love of Game
Mildred Wilson of Sikeston, Mo., has always enjoyed physical challenges and competitions. Throughout the past three years, she has competed in a Tough Mudder and a Conquer the Gauntlet race. She knows what it takes to train, endure and finish the race in front of her, letting no obstacle keep her from accomplishing her goal.
Perhaps the most impressive part? Wilson is 81 years old.
Wilson says her son Danny was her initial inspiration to compete in demanding physical challenges: When he asked her to travel with him in 2018 to Las Vegas, Nev., where he competed in an intense 24-hour challenge, she jumped at the opportunity. While cheering her son on, Wilson decided she would like to compete in some sort of physical challenge, too. Knowing the interest his mother had, Danny asked her to train with him for her first Tough Mudder competition in the spring of 2019.
A Tough Mudder competition consists of a series of endurance events with obstacles along a muddy course. Event titles include The Mudderhorn, Entrapment and The Funky Monkey. All events wreak havoc on a competitors nerves if fear of water or heights are too much to bear. But not for Wilson she enjoys the challenge. Wilson says an obstacle in the Tough Mudder that challenged her was a high wall.
Thats the one that is the hardest of them all, she recalls. My son and another guy were standing on the ground, and a woman [was] standing on their shoulders. Im crawling up her to the top, so its a tall wall!
Wilson ran her second race, Conquer the Gauntlet, Sept. 26, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. Similar to a Tough Mudder, this race has more than 20 extreme physical challenges and rigorous terrain that participants must climb, run, jump and crawl through. Of course, the challenge of this race was enticing, but this one had more meaning to her than something to do for fun: she ran the race in memory of her beloved husband Farrell, who passed away a month before.
Farrell would want me to, she recalls thinking when she made the decision to continue on with competing in the race. He was my biggest fan.
While racing in her husbands memory, Wilson also raised money to help her son Dannys youth group dig a well in Africa. Although her goal was $5,000, through the help of her supporters, she ended up raising $12,000. Thanks in part to her efforts, the youth group raised more than $67,000, and the well will be dug in Africa.
Competition has always been a part of Wilsons life: Growing up in a large family including five brothers, she knew how to keep up with the boys in her family. Wilson remembers sacrificing rest so she could be active.
We lived on a farm, and of course, we had to chop cotton, she says. We would come home for the lunch hour and eat real fast, and then we would go outside and play softball with a stick and a ball made out of socks. You would think that after we chopped cotton all morning, we should be resting during the lunch hour, but not us.
That sense of activeness has stayed with her throughout her life. During some of her working years, Wilson competed in softball, volleyball, tug of war and tennis for eight years with her companys team in the Sikeston Corporate Games. For the first couple of years, she wasnt allowed to participate in the games because she was a part-time employee, but she was always there cheering her team on, finding it difficult to sit on the sidelines and watch when she wanted to play.
With her love of competition, Wilson doesnt have plans to slow down anytime soon: She is planning to compete in another Tough Mudder race this spring with her son. She will officially begin training a couple of months before the race.
Dont think she will sit around until training begins, though. You can find her staying active playing pickleball at the local gym three days a week. Staying well and enjoying an active life will always be important to her.
-
Not-for-profits face fundraising challenges in coronavirus eraFundraising has been a challenge for not-for-profit organizations over the last year because of COVID-19. Face-to-face efforts have moved to telephone conversations and events have had to adapt in order to raise money these entities rely on to help...
-
Pandemic 'no problem' for Jackson chamber banquetMembers of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce werent about to let social-distancing requirements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancel their annual dinner. But instead of gathering for the event at a banquet hall or similar venue, they held it...
-
Cape County meets two of three criteria to eliminate face-covering order1For the first time since last fall, Cape Girardeau Countys COVID-19 data shows the county meets two of three criteria of several necessary for health officials to eliminate the countys face-covering order. According to information provided by the...
-
Weekend petition event to oppose Cape deer ordinance1A five-person petition committee aiming to force a referendum on the newly approved Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt will be looking for signatures Saturday. A mass signing has been scheduled for 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church of the...
-
Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar BluffVeterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to...
-
Saint Francis holds event to recruit nursesSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold a Nurses Night career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape...
-
Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custodyA suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Deundra Laray Moore, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and...
-
Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found2Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/4/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from March 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
COVID-19 vaccine dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
-
Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights7For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
-
Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast MissouriThis is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suitThe Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed the Scott County Circuit Court's judgment in a wrongful death suit Tuesday. John Henry Rhoden and Dorothy Jean Winfield were awarded $869,780.80 in damages Nov. 5, 2018, to be paid by Missouri Delta Medical...
-
Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contestCape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with...
-
-
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
-
-
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
-
Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants1A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council. Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest...
-
Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearingAfter tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April. At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east...
-
Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development studyExpansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal...
-
Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm4The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorms wake. Public Works advises residents to report a...
-
-
-
Local News 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
-
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
-
-
Most read 2/27/21Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
-
-
One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
-
Millie Limbaugh's very famous son(Published May 25, 1993.) Millie Limbaugh, mother of the nation's most controversial -- and most popular -- radio talk show host in history, was playing bridge with friends at the country club one day when someone called her and said he had just...
-
Most read 2/25/21Meza seeks seat on Cape County health board37This story is updated. Dr. Carol Meza is a physician who currently works as an adjunct professor at Maryville University in St. Louis. She and her husband reside in Burfordville and manage a small farm with goats and horses. Meza homeschools one of...