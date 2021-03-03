The Vaccine is Finally Here

-
Local News 3/4/21Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found1Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, however no evidence was discovered. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, just before 9 p.m. Cape PD received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East...
Local News 3/4/21Suspect in car chase with Cape PD remains at largeA suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon is still at large. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 2 p.m. officers attempted to conduct a routine stop for a traffic violation near the...
Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast MissouriThis is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Coronavirus dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suitThe Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed the Scott County Circuit Court's judgment in a wrongful death suit Tuesday. John Henry Rhoden and Dorothy Jean Winfield were awarded $869,780.80 in damages Nov. 5, 2018, to be paid by Missouri Delta Medical...
Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights5For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contestCape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with...
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants1A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council. Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest...
Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearingAfter tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April. At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east...
Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development studyExpansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal...
Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm4The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorms wake. Public Works advises residents to report a...
Local News 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
Most read 3/1/21Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations6If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville,...
State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group2After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau...
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
Most read 2/27/21Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
Cape Co. seeking grant to digitize licenses from 19413Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Cape County recorder of deeds Drew Blattner's request to apply for a $15,000 grant Thursday to help digitize marital records from 1941. According to Blattner, the records are important to people who were...
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts14POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service5Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. "It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and...
Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program feesThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12...
One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
Millie Limbaugh's very famous son(Published May 25, 1993.) Millie Limbaugh, mother of the nation's most controversial -- and most popular -- radio talk show host in history, was playing bridge with friends at the country club one day when someone called her and said he had just...
Most read 2/25/21Meza seeks seat on Cape County health board37This story is updated. Dr. Carol Meza is a physician who currently works as an adjunct professor at Maryville University in St. Louis. She and her husband reside in Burfordville and manage a small farm with goats and horses. Meza homeschools one of...
Most read 2/24/21Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City19Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
The Vaccine is Finally Here
Im so tired of wearing a mask and staying away from people who do not live in my household. Virtual meetings are great, but I miss seeing work partners and going out to eat at a restaurant. I miss my life before COVID-19. Im sure I am not the only one. However, there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel; there are now several vaccines available.
Aging Matters and the other Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in Missouri have partnered with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to assist seniors with their online vaccination registration. Aging Matters will help seniors register for vaccine appointments, help arrange round-trip transportation for those in need and make reminder calls when their second dose of the vaccine is available.
Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so were working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments, said Jessica Bax, director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services. This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine.
As we begin the process of helping people register for the vaccine, I know there are several questions people have about the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is safe. The COVID-19 vaccine still had to undergo an approval process, which is verified by an independent committee of health experts.
At this time, you need to take both doses of the vaccine unless you have a reaction to the first dose.
If you had COVID-19, you still need to get the vaccine.
The current vaccines do NOT contain the live virus, so you cannot get COVID-19 from them.
You should receive a vaccination card or printout that tells you which COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it. Keep this card, and do not post it on social media!
If you have an allergic reaction, report it ASAP!
I am so excited to help seniors in my area register to get the vaccine. The sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can return to a more normal life. Until then, please remain safe. Wear your mask in public, socially distance from others and take the precautions needed to stay safe. 2021 is looking up.
All Missourians age 65 and older are currently eligible for vaccination. Additionally, those with certain high-risk health factors are also eligible now. More information is available at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors or by calling Aging Matters at (573) 335-2482.