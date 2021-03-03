Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a difference

-
Column (3/3/21)CPAC shows there's no Republican civil warGreater Orlando, Florida, hosts several of the most visited theme parks in the world. At the Magic Kingdom you can dress up like a princess, pretend you're a pirate or just act like you're a kid again. Universal's Islands of Adventure lets die-hard...
Editorial (3/1/21)Editorial: Good Samaritans save livesIn the Bible, the parable of the good Samaritan tells the story of a traveler (a resident of Samaria) who stopped to help a man who had been beaten, robbed and left on the side of the road, while others passed him by. The term good Samaritan has...
Column (3/1/21)These girls are hurt by transgender competitionAlanna Smiths dedication to her sport is profound. Just listening to the elite high school track star explain her training schedule is exhausting. Yet no matter how hard she trains, if she has to compete against biological males, she stands no...
Reparations don't buy justice, dignity or freedomThe issue of reparations to Black Americans as payment for damage done as a result of years of legal slavery and subsequent discrimination is back on the table. The House Judiciary Committee just held hearings on H.R. 40, which would establish a...
Democratic Party is literally the party of governmentThe Democratic Party is often called the party of government. Ideologically, this is so obviously true it's not worth belaboring. There's nothing inherently wrong with that. We have a federal government for a reason, and there are things it should...
Editorial (2/26/21)New behavioral health hospital a big win for patients, regionLeadership for Cape Girardeau's behavioral health hospital, joined by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and 100 community members, gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the opening of the new $33-million facility. The 102-bed...
Column (2/26/21)Don't overlook minimum wage's negative effectsIn his autobiography, "Up From the Projects," the late economist Walter Williams explained his move away from the belief that minimum wages help the poor. His change of heart on the topic began when one of his UCLA professors asked him whether he...
Editorial (2/24/21)Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination processThere have been many moving parts as medical partners, state and local public health officials work to get Missourians vaccinated. But some of the unsung heroes have been volunteers. The Southeast Missourian recently reported that local efforts have...
Column (2/24/21)Cuomo is everything the press accused DeSantis of beingThroughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts and cooked the numbers. It just thought the governor in question was Florida's...
Column (2/24/21)'Return to normalcy' isn't really what Biden's base wantsJoe Biden ran for president on a "return to normalcy." His challenge is that there are three competing definitions of normalcy for him to contend with. Biden didn't actually use the slogan "return to normalcy." But as numerous political observers...
Editorial (2/22/21)Editorial: Community rallies during winter weatherSoutheast Missouri turned into a winter wonderland as Old Man Winter swept through the region last week. Although it was beautiful to watch snowflakes drift to the ground from inside a warm home, the rapid snowfall made it problematic for those...
Editorial (2/19/21)Editorial: Central Jr. ROTC students win cybersecurity competitionSeven students from Cape Girardeau Central High School recently won the Cyberpatriot XIII Challenge. The students, all members of the school's Air Force Junior ROTC "Flying Tigers" unit, won the All-Service Division of the cybersecurity competition...
Editorial (2/17/21)Wernsman reappointed as Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was recently reappointed as the county's health officer. Wernsman took over for Charlotte Craig in 2012 when the former director retired. She has provided a steady hand of...
Editorial (2/16/21)Editorial: SEMO Food Bank doubled food distributions in 2020The Southeast Missouri Food Bank rallied quickly to meet the rising need of those facing food insecurity due to the pandemic. During a time when most of us were limiting the places we went and people we came into contact with, the food bank stepped...
Letter (2/13/21)A great vaccination experienceVisible and measurable -- my two favorite words. Both of these words were experienced this morning. Fran and I witnessed firsthand why Cape Girardeau County was initially the No. 1 county in the state in COVID vaccinations and continues to rank high...
Editorial (2/12/21)Editorial: Celebrating Valentine's Day with the ones we loveOn Sunday we'll celebrate Valentine's Day, a day many set aside to show their love to a significant other. We've pointed out in this space many times that this holiday is centered on marriage. In response to a decree by Emperor Claudius II that...
Editorial (2/10/21)Editorial: Central, SEMO basketball star Pat Colon recognized by Missouri Sports Hall of FameCapping off an impressive high school and college basketball career at Cape Central and Southeast Missouri State University, Pat Colon was recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The first woman to have her number retired by SEMO,...
Editorial (2/8/21)Editorial: Shot in the arm for our communityLast week, the State of Missouri added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to its online resources regarding the virus, and the numbers showed Cape Girardeau County leading the state in vaccinations. Of Missouri's 114 counties, Cape Girardeau County...
Proposed transitional housing facility poised to make a difference
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri is raising money to develop a residential traditional housing facility in downtown Cape Girardeau for homeless pregnant women.
Referred to as LifeHouse-Cape Girardeau, the project is based on a similar $4 million facility in Springfield, Missouri. The Cape Girardeau housing complex, to be located near the intersection of Main Street and Park Drive, will have enough space for 15 women and their children under the age of 5. There will be educational areas, indoor and outdoor play areas and on-site staff supervision. The goal is for the facility to provide a two-year bridge period, helping the women connect with educational opportunities to better themselves and their children.
"The idea is to provide comprehensive services on site that really help people move toward self-sufficiency and to help them address their struggles," Maura Taylor, executive director of LifeHouse, told the Southeast Missourian. "It is a ministry, helping them heal, giving them hope and giving them an opportunity so that they can truly have a brighter future."
Richard Cuba, a Cape Girardeau resident and LifeHouse board member, said a $6 million campaign is underway to fund the facility ($4 million) and two years of operational expenses ($2 million). Though the organization only formally announced the effort recently, more than $2 million has been pledged.
This is an exciting project with a noble mission of helping individuals who often have nowhere else to turn. Not only is housing being provided, but the organization connects the women with resources.
Scripture tells us that whatever we do "for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine," we are actually doing for Christ. This project appears to be a good example of caring for the least of these, and we commend those involved.
