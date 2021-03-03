Today in History
Today in History
Today is Saturday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2021. There are 293 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 13, 1933, banks in the U.S. began to reopen after a "holiday" declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
On this date:
In 1639, New College was renamed Harvard College for clergyman John Harvard.
In 1781, the seventh planet of the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by Sir William Herschel.
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning fugitive slaves to their owners.
In 1925, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill prohibiting the teaching of the theory of evolution. (Gov. Austin Peay signed the measure on March 21.)
In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and "Baby Face" Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, making off with $52,344.
In 1938, famed attorney Clarence S. Darrow died in Chicago.
In 1947, the Lerner and Loewe musical "Brigadoon," about a Scottish village that magically reappears once every hundred years, opened on Broadway.
In 1954, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu began during the First Indochina War as Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, who were defeated nearly two months later.
In 1969, the Apollo 9 astronauts splashed down, ending a mission that included the successful testing of the Lunar Module.
In 1996, a gunman burst into an elementary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened fire, killing 16 children and one teacher before killing himself.
In 2013, Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope, choosing the name Francis; he was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium.
In 2018, President Donald Trump abruptly dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson -- via Twitter -- and moved CIA Director Mike Pompeo from the role of America's spy chief to its top diplomat.
Ten years ago: The estimated death toll from Japan's earthquake and tsunami climbed past 10,000 as authorities raced to combat the threat of multiple nuclear reactor meltdowns while hundreds of thousands of people struggled to find food and water. The NCAA men's basketball selection committee released its 68-team draw which included a record 11 teams from the Big East, the deepest conference in the nation.
Five years ago: A Kurdish woman blew herself up in a car at a busy transport hub in Ankara, Turkey, killing 37 people in an attack claimed by TAK, also known as the Kurdish Freedom Falcons.
One year ago: President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, freeing up money and resources for state and local governments to fight the outbreak. Stocks clawed back some of their losses on Wall Street and in Europe a day after the market's worst session in more than three decades. Delta Air Lines said it would cut its passenger-carrying capacity by 40% to handle an unprecedented drop in air travel demand. Louisiana became the first state to delay a presidential primary because of the virus; the April 4 primary was delayed until June 20. (It was later delayed a second time, to July 11.)
Today's Birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 96. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 88. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 82. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 81. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 72. Actor William H. Macy is 71. Comedian Robin Duke is 67. Actor Dana Delany is 65. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 64. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 61. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 59. Actor Christopher Collet is 53. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 52. Actor Annabeth Gish is 50. Actor Tracy Wells is 50. Rapper-actor Common is 49. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 49. Singer Glenn Lewis is 46. Actor Danny Masterson is 45. Actor Noel Fisher is 37. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 37. Actor Emile Hirsch is 36. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 26. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 17.
-
Coronavirus dispersal plan announcedCOVID-19 vaccine doses continue to flow into Southeast Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday how the state will distribute the latest doses available. SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System will each receive 2,000 doses in the...
-
Missouri Supreme Court affirms judgment in wrongful death suitThe Supreme Court of Missouri affirmed the Scott County Circuit Court's judgment in a wrongful death suit Tuesday. John Henry Rhoden and Dorothy Jean Winfield were awarded $869,780.80 in damages Nov. 5, 2018, to be paid by Missouri Delta Medical...
-
Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flightsFor the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of...
-
Missouri bicentennial: A suffragette from Southeast MissouriThis is the eighth in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
Cape Central's Kneezle places 3rd in national Fall Fortnite contestCape Girardeau Central High student Trevor Kneezle placed third nationally in Fall Fortnite, bringing home the first ever Esports trophy to CHS. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau School District, Kneezle entered the season with...
-
Nearly 500K Missourians have completed coronavirus vaccine regimen1More than half of Missourians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose have completed the regimen, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. Data updated Monday showed 849,864 of the states residents have received at least...
-
-
I-55 to be reduced to one lane in Cape, Perry counties for bridge repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work on northbound I-55...
-
Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants1A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council. Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest...
-
Jackson Aldermen revise zoning request, schedule hearingAfter tabling the matter two weeks ago, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to modify a residential rezoning request and scheduled a public hearing on the subject for early April. At issue is whether 10.85 acres of undeveloped land east...
-
Jackson aldermen eye proposal for retail development studyExpansion of retail and commercial business opportunities near a pair of Interstate 55 interchanges was the central discussion point at the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session Monday night. At their meeting, the aldermen reviewed a proposal...
-
Cape city pothole patching underway after recent snowstorm4The white stuff on the ground is gone, and with the arrival of warmer weather, the Cape Girardeau Public Works crew is hard at work repairing the inevitable potholes left in the recent snowstorms wake. Public Works advises residents to report a...
-
-
-
Local News 3/1/21Becking seeks seat on Public Health Center trustees18Eric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
-
-
State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group2After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau...
-
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
-
-
Most read 2/27/21Rush Limbaugh created, followed plan for success6Rush Limbaugh captured the attention of the country as he rose to fame, and people in his hometown of Cape Girardeau had a front row seat. They not only listened to him on the local radio station, but many grew up going to school or church or...
-
Cape Co. seeking grant to digitize licenses from 19413Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Cape County recorder of deeds Drew Blattner's request to apply for a $15,000 grant Thursday to help digitize marital records from 1941. According to Blattner, the records are important to people who were...
-
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts14POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
-
Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service5Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. "It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and...
-
Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program feesThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday The board will, among other business, consider several motions related to the proposed rezoning of a 10.85 acre tract of land located at the east end of Ridge Road, just east...
-
One arrested following short chaseA suspect was arrested following a short pursuit with Cape Girardeau police officers Thursday night. According to officer Rich McCall, the suspect failed to yield to police who attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. Officers pursued the...
-
-
Most read 2/26/21One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
-
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City19Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
-
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order46This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
-
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
-