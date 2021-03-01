Editorial: Good Samaritans save lives

Editorial

In the Bible, the parable of the good Samaritan tells the story of a traveler (a resident of Samaria) who stopped to help a man who had been beaten, robbed and left on the side of the road, while others passed him by.

The term good Samaritan has come to be defined as a compassionate person who unselfishly helps others, especially strangers, in times of distress.

Missouris Good Samaritan law is designed to save lives by encouraging people to seek emergency medical help if they experience or witnesses a drug or alcohol overdose. Under the law, the person who seeks medical help and the person experiencing the overdose will be protected from minor drug and alcohol violations.

Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said, We suggest that everyone become well-versed and educated on this law as it may save a friend or family members life someday.

Missouri enacted the Good Samaritan law in 2017.

In 2018, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Missouri peaked at 1,132 deaths. In total for 2019, there were 1,094 opioid overdose deaths, with 224 heroin deaths and 870 opioid deaths that were non-heroin related.

We support the Good Samaritan law as a method to help overdose deaths continue to decrease both in Missouri and across the U.S. And we encourage those who see something to speak up. It just might save a life.