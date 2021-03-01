Prayer 3-1-21

More to explore
Local News 3/1/21Cape chiropractor seeks seat on Public Health Center trusteesEric Becking, a doctor of chiropractic, a sole proprietor with family practice clinics in Cape Girardeau and Dexter, Missouri, is seeking a full four-year term. A business owner, husband and father to five adopted daughters who attend the Cape...
State moving to next coronavirus vaccine group1After several weeks of vaccinating people in tiers 1 and 2 of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, officials have announced those in the next tier will be eligible to receive a vaccine dose in two weeks. A release from Cape Girardeau...
SoutheastHEALTH doctor says this condition left untreated can be deadlyThe carotid arteries are blood vessel powerhouses that extend up through the neck, providing adequate blood to the brain. When these arteries become narrowed because of plaque buildup, there could be big trouble ahead. "When we're born, there is no...
Cape Co. seeking grant to digitize licenses from 19412Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Cape County recorder of deeds Drew Blattner's request to apply for a $15,000 grant Thursday to help digitize marital records from 1941. According to Blattner, the records are important to people who were...
Man arrested for alleged gun thefts12POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A former employee of Rhino's Gun Worx in Poplar Bluff pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to stealing more than 100 guns from the store and reselling them to individuals and pawn shops. John Franklin Quigley, 37, formally...
Chief deputy David James to retire after 38 years of service5Chief Deputy David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office retired Friday after 38-years of service. "It's bittersweet," James said. "I've been doing it so long it's just kind of in my blood, and it's gonna be hard to just stop and...
Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program feesThe Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3-1-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public Hearings n Hearing to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit which focuses on the management of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-1-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Derrick Irwin for retirement from the city of Cape Girardeau. n Muddy River...
One arrested following short chaseA suspect was arrested following a short pursuit with Cape Girardeau police officers Thursday night. According to officer Rich McCall, the suspect failed to yield to police who attempted to stop them for a traffic violation. Officers pursued the...
Gunshots cause minor damage on North Fountain StreetGunshots caused minor property damage Thursday night in Cape Girardeau. According to officer Rich McCall, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 500 block of North Fountain Street to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Urban deer hunting ordinance varies from 2013 proposal8An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways. The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but,...
One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating4Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
Eight injured in two separate accidents on I-55 in Scott County3Eight people were transported to local hospitals following two motor vehicle accidents Thursday morning in Scott County. According to Capt. Kevin Drury with the Scott City Fire Department, the first accident involved three vehicles and occurred at...
Enjoying sun, water and a bit of IceGeese sit and stand on the mixture of ice and slush Wednesday in the Capaha Park pond in Cape Girardeau. Feathered friends and people enjoyed the sunshine the past few days. The temperature hit a high of 66 degrees on Wednesday, according to...
Rush: With talent on loan from God1(Published May 25, 1993.) In public, liberals call him right-wing. They may call him something else privately. The national media call him talk radio's bombast king, the patron saint of white mail chauvinists. Feminists call him obnoxious and gays...
Rush Limbaugh... He's one of a kind(Published May 25, 1993.) It's no surprise to Rush's brother, David, that Rush has made it big. "Since the time he was very young, Rush has always been determined to succeed in radio. Even as a child, he had lofty goals, including becoming a top...
Photo Gallery 2/25/21CHS annual Black History Month EventA limited, socially distant crowd attended the Cape Central High School annual Black History Month Event at the Kinder Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The event was organized and run by students, which featured...
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City18Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order46This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
Most read 2/23/21Tractor Supply Co. buys Orscheln Farm and Home7Tractor Supply Co. has agreed to purchase Moberly, Missouri-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Orscheln operates 167 stores in 11 states. Purchase price is $297 million. Barry Orscheln, chief executive officer and chairman of Orscheln, said the family...
Most read 2/22/21New Jackson eatery features chef with local rootsOne of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something...
Most read 2/22/21Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly8KENNETT, Mo. One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of...