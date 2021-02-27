*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis collects items for Birthright of Cape Girardeau

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Saint Francis Healthcare System
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Saint Francis Healthcare System and Saint Francis Healthcare provider locations, through Joy of Mission activities, recently collected diapers, wipes and assorted baby items for Birthright of Cape Girardeau. Pictured are Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, left, and Laura Propst, development officer-special events coordinator for Saint Francis Foundation.
Submitted by Saint Francis Healthcare System

Saint Francis Healthcare System and Saint Francis Healthcare provider locations, through Joy of Mission activities, recently collected diapers, wipes and assorted baby items for Birthright of Cape Girardeau. Pictured are Kim Sellers, director of Birthright of Cape Girardeau, left, and Laura Propst, development officer-special events coordinator for Saint Francis Foundation.

Comments