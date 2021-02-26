Kara Roberts is crowned Miss Missouri for America 2020

More to explore
Urban deer hunting ordinance varies from 2013 proposal5An ordinance allowing an urban deer hunt in Cape Girardeau deals with the same issue voters rejected in 2013, but the current measure differs from its predecessor in significant ways. The City Council approved the measure by a 4-1 vote, but,...
One hurt in overnight shooting; Cape Girardeau police investigating3Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday night in the 2800 block of Hemlock Court. According to patrolman Richard McCall, officers located one victim at the scene with minor injuries. The victim refused medical...
Eight injured in two separate accidents on I-55 in Scott CountyEight people were transported to local hospitals following two motor vehicle accidents Thursday morning in Scott County. According to Capt. Kevin Drury with the Scott City Fire Department, the first accident involved three vehicles and occurred at...
Enjoying sun, water and a bit of IceGeese sit and stand on the mixture of ice and slush Wednesday in the Capaha Park pond in Cape Girardeau. Feathered friends and people enjoyed the sunshine the past few days. The temperature hit a high of 66 degrees on Wednesday, according to...
Rush: With talent on loan from God(Published May 25, 1993.) In public, liberals call him right-wing. They may call him something else privately. The national media call him talk radio's bombast king, the patron saint of white mail chauvinists. Feminists call him obnoxious and gays...
Rush Limbaugh... He's one of a kind(Published May 25, 1993.) It's no surprise to Rush's brother, David, that Rush has made it big. "Since the time he was very young, Rush has always been determined to succeed in radio. Even as a child, he had lofty goals, including becoming a top...
Millie Limbaugh's very famous son(Published May 25, 1993.) Millie Limbaugh, mother of the nation's most controversial -- and most popular -- radio talk show host in history, was playing bridge with friends at the country club one day when someone called her and said he had just...
His first audience... a grand total of one(Published May 25, 1993.) David Crowe met Rush Limbaugh when they were 3. Their activities included games and a lot of radio. "Rusty would hook up the CB radios and his 45 turntable and play songs over the CB. He loved to pretend he was a disc...
The man without any family skeletons(Published May 25, 1993.) "Rusty and I became friends back in '64. We played on the same baseball team in Babe Ruth League," recalls boyhood pal Craig Valle of St. Louis. "The first thing we noticed that we had in common was the love of baseball...
The fuzzball kid makes the big time(Published May 25, 1993.) Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, meant many an afternoon playing fuzzball behind the Limbaugh home. "The guys in the neighborhood would get together and play ball for hours," said Steve Miesner of St. Louis, a...
Physician seeks seat on Cape County health board34This story is updated. Dr. Carol Meza is a physician who currently works as an adjunct professor at Maryville University in St. Louis. She and her husband reside in Burfordville and manage a small farm with goats and horses. Meza homeschools one of...
Effort to overturn City of Cape Girardeau deer ordinance to launch10Signatures will soon be sought seeking a referendum aimed at repealing the new managed deer hunt ordinance passed Feb. 15 in a 4-1 vote by the Cape Girardeau City Council. If this seems like déjà vu, then your memory is intact. Eight years ago, in...
Jackson's Noah Sparks finalist for National Merit Scholarship1The Jackson School District announced Wednesday senior Noah Sparks has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, one of two finalists from Southeast Missouri. The district posted to the Jackson High School Facebook page...
Southeast planning to use pre-pandemic guidelines in fall2After nearly a year of COVID-19 guidelines in place on campus, the Southeast Missouri State University community may finally have a reprieve in the Fall 2021 semester. In a letter to the student body Feb. 19, provost Mike Godard said fall classes...
Vaccines not required for Fall 2021 semester at SEMO3As students receive housing assignments for the upcoming fall semester, there's always a question of which tasks to complete before move-in. Planning new dorm decor? Check. Packing up belongings? Check. Settling any preliminary squabbles with...
Increase of drunken driving not expected despite carGO shutdownCape Girardeau police don't anticipate an increase in intoxicated driving despite locally-developed ride-hailing service carGO ceasing operations. "I would hope that the absence in this single service wouldn't create an increase in driving while...
Cape Central names new assistant principalCape Girardeau Central High School named a new assistant principal Wednesday. Andy McGill, who spent the last nine years at Sikeston (Missouri) High School where he served as an assistant principal and athletic director, will be Central's assistant...
Fundraiser this Saturday for 5-year-old with leukemiaLocal business Offroad Nutrition in Jackson is hosting a fundraiser for 5-year-old Lukas Simmons on Saturday to raise funds for his battle against leukemia. Lukas is the son of Benji Simmons, who is an employee at Sappington Pro Outdoor. All the...
Benton man in custody on child molestation chargesA Benton, Missouri, man is in custody on child molestation charges. Dustin M. Carter, 36, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation, a Class B felony. According to a probable-cause statement, Carter...
Photo Gallery 2/25/21CHS annual Black History Month EventA limited, socially distant crowd attended the Cape Central High School annual Black History Month Event at the Kinder Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The event was organized and run by students, which featured...
Most read 2/24/21COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order46This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
Most read 2/22/21New Jackson eatery features chef with local rootsOne of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something...
Most read 2/22/21Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly8KENNETT, Mo. One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of...
Most read 2/20/21Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo1No injuries were reported in a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of...
Most read 2/19/21OPINION: My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
Most read 2/19/2110 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages5Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
