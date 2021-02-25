Prayer 2-25-21

More to explore
Effort to overturn City of Cape Girardeau deer ordinance to launchSignatures will soon be sought seeking a referendum aimed at repealing the new managed deer hunt ordinance passed Feb. 15 in a 4-1 vote by the Cape Girardeau City Council. If this seems like déjà vu, then your memory is intact. Eight years ago, in...
Physician seeks seat on Cape County health board2Dr. Carol Meza is a physician who was a U.S. Navy flight surgeon and worked in a public health role in Tennessee. A resident of Burfordville, she obtained her undergraduate degree at Hendrix College in Arkansas and earned her M.D. at America's only...
Jackson's Noah Sparks finalist for National Merit ScholarshipThe Jackson School District announced Wednesday senior Noah Sparks has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, one of two finalists from Southeast Missouri. The district posted to the Jackson High School Facebook page...
Southeast planning to use pre-pandemic guidelines in fallAfter nearly a year of COVID-19 guidelines in place on campus, the Southeast Missouri State University community may finally have a reprieve in the Fall 2021 semester. In a letter to the student body Feb. 19, provost Mike Godard said fall classes...
Vaccines not required for Fall 2021 semester at SEMOAs students receive housing assignments for the upcoming fall semester, there's always a question of which tasks to complete before move-in. Planning new dorm decor? Check. Packing up belongings? Check. Settling any preliminary squabbles with...
Increase of drunken driving not expected despite carGO shutdownCape Girardeau police don't anticipate an increase in intoxicated driving despite locally-developed ride-hailing service carGO ceasing operations. "I would hope that the absence in this single service wouldn't create an increase in driving while...
Cape Central names new assistant principalCape Girardeau Central High School named a new assistant principal Wednesday. Andy McGill, who spent the last nine years at Sikeston (Missouri) High School where he served as an assistant principal and athletic director, will be Central's assistant...
Fundraiser this Saturday for 5-year-old with leukemiaLocal business Offroad Nutrition in Jackson is hosting a fundraiser for 5-year-old Lukas Simmons on Saturday to raise funds for his battle against leukemia. Lukas is the son of Benji Simmons, who is an employee at Sappington Pro Outdoor. All the...
Benton man in custody on child molestation chargesA Benton, Missouri, man is in custody on child molestation charges. Dustin M. Carter, 36, was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of first-degree child molestation, a Class B felony. According to a probable-cause statement, Carter...
Saint Francis hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape, PiedmontSaint Francis Healthcare System will hold three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont, Missouri. In Piedmont, a vaccination clinic will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Piedmont Physician Associates, 420 Piedmont Ave. In Cape...
Water district lifts boil-water order in CairoCAIRO, Ill. A boil-water order issued Friday for customers of Illinois American Water in Cairo has been lifted, the water company announced Wednesday. District operations superintendent Mike Brown said extremely low temperatures last week caused...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/25/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 22 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape board warned of charter school legislation in Jefferson City17Two bills are working their way through the Missouri General Assembly broadening access to charter schools and vouchers, among other items. The Cape Girardeau School Board was told the legislation is "most concerning" in an extensive multimedia...
COVID vaccines available until 5 p.m. today In LeopoldA limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are available until 5 p.m. today to anyone age 16 or older through the Bollinger County Health Department. The notice was shared with local media Wednesday afternoon by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health...
COVID numbers may soon permit modification of Cape County mask order41This story is updated. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees, which issued a face covering mandate July 13 and amended it three months later, citing improved COVID statistics, might drop the masking standard from...
New hospital 'a win' for mental health patients4Calling it "a win for the state," Gov. Mike Parson joined with Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and representatives of SoutheastHEALTH and Universal Health Services to cut the ceremonial ribbon Tuesday at the new Southeast Behavioral Hospital. "This is...
Fire at Fox Run devastates more than just the riding academyFox Run Riding Academy suffered major losses after a fire ripped through the stables Thursday, killing 10 horses and causing approximately $500,000 in damage. But the academy wasn't alone in suffering losses. Of the 10 horses that died, eight were...
Notre Dame's Southard is National Merit Scholarship finalist1Notre Dame Regional High School senior Claire Southard has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Notre Dame principal Tim R. Garner announced the honor and will present Southard with a Certificate of Merit from the...
SEMO goes Gold as military-friendly school3Southeast Missouri State University has been awarded the Military Friendly Top 10 Schools and Gold designation. Southeast's rank, up from Silver designation in 2020-2021, recognizes the university's commitment to increase and continuously improve...
Missouri bicentennial: Black soldiers worked to establish Lincoln UniversityIn recognition of Black History Month, the Southeast Missourian remembers Lincoln University, a historically black college/university (HBCU), started in 1866 in Missouris state capital, Jefferson City. Lincoln University is a great symbol, in my...
Kelly High, SEMO grad to lead St. Vincent Perryville schoolsSarah Cato, a 2006 Kelly High School graduate, will become head of schools and high school principal of St. Vincent dePaul in Perryville, Missouri, on July 1. Cato succeeds Jennifer Streiler, who has served as St. Vincents interim leader since...
Most read 2/22/21New Jackson eatery features chef with local rootsOne of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something...
Most read 2/22/21Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly8KENNETT, Mo. One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of...
Photo Gallery 2/21/21Cape Parks 13th annual Father-Daughter DanceThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department held the 13th annual Father-Daughter dance at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. This years theme was A night in Hollywood, and included a meal of pizza, chicken nuggets and...
Most read 2/20/21Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo1No injuries were reported in a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of...
My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages5Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital13A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
Most read 2/18/21Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...