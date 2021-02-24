Volunteers have played helpful role in vaccination process

Editorial

There have been many moving parts as medical partners, state and local public health officials work to get Missourians vaccinated. But some of the unsung heroes have been volunteers.

The Southeast Missourian recently reported that local efforts have been supported by volunteers -- some with medical backgrounds and others not -- who have helped streamline the process for those seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. These individuals are doing everything from making phone calls to completing vaccination cards and directing traffic at the clinics. If they have the proper medical training, some may even help with the vaccinations.

"I think the bottom line is, once you're a nurse, you're always a nurse," said Kathy Swan, a former Missouri state representative and trained nurse who has volunteered. "And along with that goes an obligation to help, particularly in a situation like this, when you have skills and the know-how to do so."

We commend all those who have volunteered their time to help with COVID-19 vaccinations. Whether additional volunteers will be needed going forward is unclear, but those interested should contact assistant emergency management director Jessica Sexton by email at jsexton@cityofcapegiradeau.org.

Again, to all those working to get individuals vaccinated -- thank you.