Today in History
Today is Friday, March 5, the 64th day of 2021. There are 301 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 5, 1953, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin died after three decades in power.
On this date:
In 1770, the Boston Massacre took place as British soldiers who'd been taunted by a crowd of colonists opened fire, killing five people.
In 1868, the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson began in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was accused of "high crimes and misdemeanors" stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; the trial ended on May 26 with Johnson's acquittal.
In 1927, "The Adventure of Shoscombe Old Place," the last Sherlock Holmes story by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, was published in the U.S. in Liberty Magazine.
In 1933, in German parliamentary elections, the Nazi Party won 44 percent of the vote; the Nazis joined with a conservative nationalist party to gain a slender majority in the Reichstag.
In 1946, Winston Churchill delivered his "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, in which he said: "From Stettin in the Baltic, to Trieste in the Adriatic, an 'iron curtain' has descended across the continent, allowing police governments to rule Eastern Europe."
In 1960, Elvis Presley was discharged from the U.S. Army.
In 1963, country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in the crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tennessee, along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline's manager).
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter took questions from 42 telephone callers in 26 states on a network radio call-in program moderated by Walter Cronkite.
In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in a rented bungalow in Hollywood; he was 33.
In 1998, NASA scientists said enough water was frozen in the loose soil of the moon to support a lunar base and perhaps, one day, a human colony.
In 2003, in a blunt warning to the United States and Britain, the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Russia said they would block any attempt to get U.N. approval for war against Iraq.
In 2006, AT&T announced it was buying BellSouth Corp., a big step toward resurrecting the old Ma Bell telephone system.
Ten years ago: Egyptians turned their anger toward ousted President Hosni Mubarak's internal security apparatus, storming the agency's main headquarters and other offices. Alberto Granado, 88, who'd accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara on a journey of discovery across Latin America described in "The Motorcycle Diaries," died in Havana.
Five years ago: Bernie Sanders won Democratic caucuses in Kansas and Nebraska, while Hillary Clinton prevailed in Louisiana. Republican Ted Cruz won in Maine and Kansas while Donald Trump was victorious in Louisiana and Kentucky. Ray Tomlinson, 74, inventor of person-to-person email, died in Lincoln, Massachusetts.
One year ago: Palestinian officials closed the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem over fears of the coronavirus. Officials ordered a cruise ship with 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast until passengers and crew could be tested; a traveler from its previous voyage died of the coronavirus. Two weeks of wild swings in the stock market continued, with the Dow industrials falling 970 points, or 3.6 percent. The Senate passed and sent to the White House an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the virus outbreak. (The only senator to vote against it, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, would later become the first senator to test positive for the virus.) Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her Democratic presidential campaign after failing to finish higher than third place in any of the 18 states that had voted so far.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 89. Actor James B. Sikking is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell is 85. Actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar is 82. Actor Michael Warren is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield is 67. Magician Penn Jillette is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam is 62. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 59. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 52. Rock musician John Frusciante is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jill Ritchie is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra is 40. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 39. Actor Dominique McElligott is 35. Actor Sterling Knight is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd is 32. Actor Micah Fowler is 23.
-
-
-
Missouri bicentennial: Black soldiers worked to establish Lincoln UniversityIn recognition of Black History Month, the Southeast Missourian remembers Lincoln University, a historically black college/university (HBCU), started in 1866 in Missouris state capital, Jefferson City. Lincoln University is a great symbol, in my...
-
Kelly High, SEMO grad to lead St. Vincent Perryville schoolsSarah Cato, a 2006 Kelly High School graduate, will become head of schools and high school principal of St. Vincent dePaul in Perryville, Missouri, on July 1. Cato succeeds Jennifer Streiler, who has served as St. Vincents interim leader since...
-
SEMPO seeks comments on long-range transportation planSEMPO, the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, has released a draft of its 2021-2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for public comment. The document is a long-range, multimodal transportation plan designed to serve as a guide for...
-
Tractor Supply Co. buys Orscheln Farm and Home5Tractor Supply Co. has agreed to purchase Moberly, Missouri-based Orscheln Farm and Home. Orscheln operates 167 stores in 11 states. Purchase price is $297 million. Barry Orscheln, chief executive officer and chairman of Orscheln, said the family...
-
Cape County commissioners hear proposal on Limestone Ridge ProjectThe proposed new electricity transmission line connecting Cape Girardeau and Perry counties is on track to begin service by the end of 2023, county commissioners were told Monday. Cape Girardeau County commissioners heard a presentation by Ameren...
-
Nurse practitioner seeks seat on Cape County health board1Nancy K. Johnson is a family nurse practitioner who has lived in the Jackson area for nearly 39 years, living now just outside of Gordonville. An adjunct faculty member at Southeast Missouri State University, she works with beginning nursing...
-
Most read 2/22/21New Jackson eatery features chef with local rootsOne of the great things about living in Cape Girardeau is the wide variety of restaurant fare available here. From fast food to fine dining, hamburgers to hibachi, sushi to spaghetti, tofu to T-bones and enchiladas to etouffee, there's something...
-
-
Party at Kennett American Legion turns deadly8KENNETT, Mo. One person died and four others were wounded in an overnight shooting at an American Legion club in Kennett, police said Sunday. KAIT-TV reported officers found the five victims at the American Legion building following the report of...
-
Cairo boil-water order extended until further noticeA boil-water order in Cairo, Illinois, issued Thursday was extended until further notice Friday by Illinois American Water. The water system is undergoing what Illinois American Water described as "around the clock" repairs to fix distribution leaks...
-
Photo Gallery 2/21/21Cape Parks 13th annual Father-Daughter DanceThe Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Department held the 13th annual Father-Daughter dance at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. This years theme was A night in Hollywood, and included a meal of pizza, chicken nuggets and...
-
Two-alarm fire contained at Flesh Hound Tattoo1No injuries were reported in a fire Friday night at Flesh Hound Tattoo Studio in Cape Girardeau. According to battalion chief Norman Baker, at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of...
-
Area lawmaker files legislation to establish 'Rush Limbaugh Day' in Missouri25A Southeast Missouri legislator filed legislation Friday in the Missouri House of Representatives to honor conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh. The Cape Girardeau native died Wednesday morning at the age of 70 after complications of...
-
How SoutheastHEALTH recruited a top thoracic surgeonWhen she was growing up as a child in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lynne Skaryak, MD, recognized two things quite clearly. "I always thought I'd be a surgeon one day," she recalls with a smile. "And I was always around horses and told myself I would...
-
-
LifeHouse-Cape project announced by Catholic Charities2Downtown Cape Girardeau is the site chosen for a residential transitional housing program for homeless pregnant women, according to Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri. The organization is basing the $4 million facility off...
-
-
State nearing 1 million vaccine doses administeredMissouri is closing in on its 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose administered. According to state data, as of this week, vaccinators across the state had given 940,000 vaccine doses. Those doses have gone to 667,000 people, about 11% of the state's...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/21/21 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Feb. 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Ste. Genevieve woman sentenced to 16 months on wire fraud chargesA Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison Thursday on wire fraud charges. Kala M. Childress, 27, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp to 16 months in prison on each of four counts of wire fraud....
-
10 horses killed in fire at Fox Run Riding Academy, estimated $500K in damages5Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire Thursday night at Fox Run Riding Academy in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Thursday the sheriffs office received an emergency call of a...
-
Virtual opening set for new behavioral hospital13A virtual ribbon-cutting will take place next week for SoutheastHEALTH's new behavioral health hospital in Cape Girardeau, with the first patient admissions expected by early next month. Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to participate in the ceremonial...
-
Most read 2/19/21My unusual connection with Rush Limbaugh10In 1989, I took Rush Limbaugh's radio show off the air in St. Louis. It was the worst professional decision I ever made. In August of that year, I became operations manager of KXOK Radio, the AM radio station with the best daytime signal in the area...
-
Absentee voting to start for April electionsAbsentee voting begins Tuesday, six weeks before election day, in Missouri. Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the Show Me State has gone back to the usual rules for voting absentee. "The at-risk provision for coronavirus, passed as...
-
Jackson Aldermen hear objections to rezoning proposal4A plan to rezone nearly 11 acres of undeveloped land in a northeast section of Jackson was postponed Wednesday night after nearby residents objected to the possibility of apartments being built on the property. The 10.85-acre tract between Watson...
-
-
-
Rush Limbaugh, Cape native and broadcasting pioneer, dies18Rush Hudson "Rusty" Limbaugh III, 70, a 1969 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and 32-year host of his own internationally known and eponymously named radio program, has died because of complications from lung cancer, his widow, Kathryn Limbaugh,...
-
Widow tells audience about Rush Limbaugh's death18Kathryn Limbaugh, widow of radio legend and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, made the following six-minute statement on Limbaugh's radio program just after 11 a.m. CST today, following the broadcaster's death at the age of 70: Hello, everyone. I...
-
Cape Girardeau man wanted on child molestation charges5A Cape Girardeau man is wanted on two counts of child molestation. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuter's Office has issued charges for Richard D. Ozment Jr., 32, on two counts of the Class B felony of second-degree molestation of a child under the...
-
Most read 2/16/21Bonded over their love of teeth: Trevor and Ashley Blattner both have dental practices in Cape6When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically. When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the...