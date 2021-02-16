Prayer 2-15-21

More to explore
Due to extreme cold, Tuesday Southeast Missourian print edition to be delivered in daylight2Southeast Missourian circulation director Mark Kneer has encouraged carriers to wait on delivering the print newspaper until after daylight today. With temperatures expected to be below zero, we didnt want anyone to slip off the road and be...
Winter storm warning in effect through Tuesday morning; more snow later this weekWhile a thick, white blanket already covered Southeast Missouri, more snow was expected to continue to fall overnight into this morning, and possibly later in the week. The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, issued a winter storm warning...
Council gives final OK to amended Cape deer ordinanceBy a 4-1 vote, with the Ward 1's Dan Presson dissenting, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave its collective blessing Monday to a revised new urban deer management program to be conducted Nov. 1 to Dec. 5. The hunt will be strictly limited to four...
Safe Harbor able to foster dogs ahead of cold weather, snowEvery dog at the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson except for one was fostered by local homes this past weekend thanks to a Facebook post from the not-for-profit asking for foster homes because of the below-freezing temperatures and snow that...
Missouri bicentennial: Mules a good fit as state animal1Nearly 26 years ago, on May 31, 1995, after intense lobbying by the late retired Air Force Col. Charles Woodford of Cape Girardeau and others, then-Gov. Mel Carnahan signed a bill establishing the mule as Missouri's state animal. A mule is a hybrid...
Black History Month: '80s a significant decade for African Americans at SEMOThe first Black member of the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents, the Rev. Dr. Samuel W. Hylton Jr. was appointed in 1987. The longtime St. Louis clergyman died in 2018 at the age of 91. According to Southeast's Office of...
Area schools use virtual-learning to work through disruptionsWhen the pandemic began last year, schools adjusted to online learning. Almost a year later, with some students back in the classrooms and others still learning remotely, it is now possible for a snow day to become a virtual learning day at schools...
February Annual art event to feature social-distancing themeWhat do art exhibits, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt have in common? The answer is they're all part of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual set for later this month. The annual outdoor event, referred to this year as...
Coronavirus vaccine clinic postponed because of wintry weather5The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday at Century Casino for second doses of the Moderna vaccine has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions. Officials rescheduled the clinic for...
Former Marble Hill police chief faces federal indictmentFormer Marble Hill, Missouri, police chief Marc Tragesser faces a federal indictment for a civil rights violation that occurred during his tenure with the police department. According to court documents filed Wednesday, Tragesser is charged with...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2-17-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public Hearings n Hearing to satisfy the latest requirements of the state mandated Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit which focuses on the management of...
What if people have appointments for COVID-19 vaccines when it snows?1The following information was shared by Saint Francis Healthcare in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations during the winter storm. The COVID Vaccine Clinic at Saint Francis Medical Center is open and ready to serve patients. If you wish to reschedule due...
Cape City Council makes change due to expected snowIn light of forecasts predicting significant snowfall in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau City Council's scheduled 5 p.m. Monday meeting has been changed from in-person to virtual. "With the forecast now being (for) 5 to 8 inches and maybe more,...
Chiropractic owner seeks seat on Cape County health board trustees3Matt Uchtman, a doctor of chiropractic, owns Elevation Chiropractic and co-owns Kingdom Health and Wellness in Cape Girardeau. A native of Steeleville, Illinois, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, he and his family have had residence...
Cape PD utilizing new solar-powered speed monitor7The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been taking advantage of its new solar-powered Stalker Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM). According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the departments traffic division acquired the new monitor at the beginning of the year to...
Winter weather leads to rise in natural gas use, prices in Perryville7By: Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The City of Perryville is urging residents to make every effort to conserve gas usage as winter weather causes natural gas prices to surge to record high levels. It has been suggested prices could be as...
Winter weather coming, officials say1Forecasters expected winter weather to move into Southeast Missouri late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. According to National Weather Service forecasts, the Southeast Missouri region will receive about 4 inches of snow through...
Photo Gallery 2/14/21Cape Schools Foundation holds annual Penguin PartyThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held the 26th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The Penguin Party helps support the students and staff of Cape Girardeau Public...
Community bears cold to support Special Olympics athletes at Plunge1"Freezin' for a reason." This was the motto for more than 100 community members as they stood at Cape County Park North in below freezing temperatures and prepared to take a dip in the lake in support of Special Olympics. The 15th annual Polar...
Wintry weather can't stop Jackson food programVarious Jackson R-2 school district employees gathered in the Jackson Support Services building Friday to create and deliver more than 430 bags of meals and snacks for about 215 students as part of their Power Packs program that distributes...
Ice not expected to affect river navigation hereA blast of Artic air pushing into the Midwest has not only brought single-digit temperatures to Southeast Missouri, but has also dropped the Mississippi River water temperature to the low 30s. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the...
Most read 2/13/21MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill68Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
Most read 2/11/21Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board21Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours...
Most read 2/11/21Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery2A Cape Girardeau man was booked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred last summer. Austin D. LaRose, 18, was arrested Friday on charges of robbery and armed criminal action....
Most read 2/10/21SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video4Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday...