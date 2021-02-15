Devil Dogs and Fleas help the Humane Society of SEMO

More to explore
Local News 2/16/21Coronavirus vaccine clinic postponed because of wintry weatherThe Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled Tuesday at Century Casino for second doses of the Moderna vaccine has been postponed because of inclement weather conditions. Officials rescheduled the clinic Feb, 23...
What if people have appointments for COVID-19 vaccines when it snows?1The following information was shared by Saint Francis Healthcare in regard to COVID-19 vaccinations during the winter storm. The COVID Vaccine Clinic at Saint Francis Medical Center is open and ready to serve patients. If you wish to reschedule due...
Cape City Council makes change due to expected snowIn light of forecasts predicting significant snowfall in Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau City Council's scheduled 5 p.m. Monday meeting has been changed from in-person to virtual. "With the forecast now being (for) 5 to 8 inches and maybe more,...
Winter weather leads to rise in natural gas use, prices in Perryville7By: Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian The City of Perryville is urging residents to make every effort to conserve gas usage as winter weather causes natural gas prices to surge to record high levels. It has been suggested prices could be as...
Winter weather coming, officials say1Forecasters expected winter weather to move into Southeast Missouri late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. According to National Weather Service forecasts, the Southeast Missouri region will receive about 4 inches of snow through...
Chiropractic owner seeks seat on Cape County health board trustees3Matt Uchtman, a doctor of chiropractic, owns Elevation Chiropractic and co-owns Kingdom Health and Wellness in Cape Girardeau. A native of Steelville, Illinois, a graduate of Southeast Missouri State, he and his family have had residence in Cape...
Cape PD utilizing new solar-powered speed monitor7The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been taking advantage of its new solar-powered Stalker Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM). According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape PDs traffic division acquired the new monitor at the beginning of the year to help with...
Photo Gallery 2/14/21Cape Schools Foundation holds annual Penguin PartyThe Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held the 26th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Drury Plaza Convention Center in Cape Girardeau. The Penguin Party helps support the students and staff of Cape Girardeau Public...
Community bears cold to support Special Olympics athletes at Plunge1"Freezin' for a reason." This was the motto for more than 100 community members as they stood at Cape County Park North in below freezing temperatures and prepared to take a dip in the lake in support of Special Olympics. The 15th annual Polar...
Wintry weather can't stop Jackson food programVarious Jackson R-2 school district employees gathered in the Jackson Support Services building Friday to create and deliver more than 430 bags of meals and snacks for about 215 students as part of their Power Packs program that distributes...
Ice not expected to affect river navigation hereA blast of Artic air pushing into the Midwest has not only brought single-digit temperatures to Southeast Missouri, but has also dropped the Mississippi River water temperature to the low 30s. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the...
MoDOT lifts no-travel advisory for southeast MissouriA no-travel advisory issued Wednesday for the southeast Missouri region by the Missouri Department of Transportation has been lifted, according to a post on MoDOT's Twitter. MoDOT still recommends using caution when traveling in the region,...
The Latest: Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial25WASHINGTON (AP) The Latest on former President Donald Trump's second Senate impeachment trial (all times local): 3:58 The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing his trial to a close and giving...
Cape Girardeau City Council agendaCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Supermarket Employee Day n Muddy River Marathon presentation Communications/reports n City...
Winter weather impacts Southeast Missouri regionSoutheast Missouri was hit with almost a quarter of an inch of freezing rain with below freezing temperatures Wednesday leaving the region covered in ice Thursday. "We definitely flipped the switch on more winter," said Chris Noles, a meteorologist...
State officials say COVID-19 vaccine plans evolving; veterans to receive vaccine dosesA trio of Missouri state government officials said in a media availability COVID-19 vaccination plans are evolving to become more efficient and address changing supplies of vaccine doses. The officials -- Randall Williams, director of the state's...
Cape Central's cybersecurity champs5Teenagers at Cape Girardeau Central High School with demonstrated expertise using a device most folks in the 21st century cannot seem to do without -- namely, a computer -- are state champions. Seven CHS students, members of the high school's Air...
MoDOT issues no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri4Because of large amounts of ice on the road, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a no-travel advisory for Southeast Missouri. According to a news release from MoDOT, the advisory extends from the Ste. Genevieve area in the...
Benton's Jamie Burger, fresh face in Jeff City, introduces monuments bill68Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148-Benton), identified earlier this week by the Missouri Times online magazine as one of the "freshmen to watch" in the state's General Assembly, said Thursday he wants to try to spare local governments in Missouri from direct...
Southeast hosts virtual event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Southeast Missouri State University hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration virtually Wednesday evening featuring a keynote speech from world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni. The theme of...
Sheriff's office seeks identity of counterfeiting suspectThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying a woman suspected of counterfeiting. The woman is wanted in reference to questioning for an active counterfeiting investigation. Anyone with any information is...
Local News 2/11/21Walmart, Sam's Club locations to administer coronavirus vaccine6Several Walmart and Sam's Club locations in the region will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of a new federal program. The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin Friday, and eligible customers may schedule an...
Most read 2/11/21Klein seeks two-year term of Cape County public health board21Cassidy Klein is a student at Southeast Missouri State University, where she is studying entrepreneurship. Klein, a 2020 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School, seeks a two-year term on the PHC Board until 2023. While at Saxony, she earned 18 hours...
Most read 2/11/21Cape man arrested in connection with June robbery2A Cape Girardeau man was booked at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred last summer. Austin D. LaRose, 18, was arrested Friday on charges of robbery and armed criminal action....
Most read 2/10/21SNOW DAY: Cape superintendent drops his 2021 snow day video4Cape Girardeau School District superintendent Neil Glass has once again made a parody video to announce a snow day, this time inspired by Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again." The video posted Tuesday morning with more than 10,000 views as of the Tuesday...
Most read 2/9/21Sikeston man arrested after crashing car into yard, being chasedA 22-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested early Saturday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash and being chased down by a citizen. Justin C. Moss was arrested by Cape Girardeau police early Saturday and issued summonses for alleged...
Most read 2/8/21Local chef brings celebrity experience home with La Relance Cuisine5Chef Kelcie Miller has been all over the world but is ready to circle back to her hometown to open La Relance Cuisine. French for "revival," La Relance opened in January in City Centre at 2502 Tanner Drive in Cape Girardeau. Miller said she "wanted...
Most read 2/6/21Cape Girardeau woman in custody for alleged robbery14A Cape Girardeau woman is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County jail on charges of robbery and armed criminal action. Kelis D. Twiggs, 19, was booked Thursday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office for the class A felony of first-degree...
