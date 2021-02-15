*Menu
Devil Dogs and Fleas help the Humane Society of SEMO

User-submitted story by Matt Anders
Monday, February 15, 2021
Military Order of the Devil Dogs Pound 330 and the MODD Fleas along with members of the Marine Corps League and family members at the Humane Society 13 Feb 21.

13 FEB 2021: On a cold blistery Saturday Marines from the Military Order of the Devil Dogs & their auxiliary, the MODD Fleas, Donated food and supplies to the Humane Society of SEMO in Cape Girardeau. The Military order of the Devil Dogs is the fun and honor society of the Marine Corps League. Pictured are Devil Dogs of Pound 330 of the Missouri Pack. The Military Order of the Devil Dogs meet every other month at the Marine Corps League Barracks in Cape Girardeau Mo.

