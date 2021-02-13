Irvin-Wedemeier

Jeff Irvin and Sheila Irvin, both of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jill Irvin, to Jack Wedemeier, both of Jackson. He is the son of Herb and Leslie Wedemeier of Cape Girardeau.

Jill is 2010 graduate of Leopold High School. She received a bachelor's degree in mass communication from Southeast Missouri State University and a law degree from the University of Tennessee. She is an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Jack is a 2007 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He received a bachelor's degree in biology from Quincy University. He is a tax analyst at Drury Southwest.

A June 5 wedding is planned at St. John's Catholic Church in Leopold.