Guardian Angel School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week 2021

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, February 11, 2021
The 8th graders enjoyed their last bowling trip for CSW at the elementary level. Pictures are Altyn Timlin, Michael Eftink and Parker Bryant.

The end of CSW at Guardian Angel School brings the students for a morning of bowling at West Park Lanes in Cape and then dismissal at noon.

The 7th grade class shows off for the camera at the bowling alley. Pictured are Amelia LeGrand, Cooper Bryant, Reid Hobbs, Ava Forehand, Ryder Siebert and Cora Wood.

