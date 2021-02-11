*Menu
Guardian Angel School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week 2021

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, February 11, 2021
Father Kelly is very enthusiastic and passionate as he tells the students and teachers why he picked the priesthood for his vocation in life.

As the week goes on, Guardian Angel School students continue to enjoy their CSW festivities.

Liam LeGrand bounces a ping pong ball into a cup for St. Raphael's house as Porter Gadberry and Ms. Ann look on and gather the scattering balls.
Reid Hobbs & Elaina Hahn stack 10 cookies on Ava Forehand's forehead. She has to keep them on her forehead steady for 3 second in order to move on to the next player for St. Gabriel's house.
Altyn Timlin & Cooper Bryant try to steady 10 cookies on Cora Woods' forehand for St. Michael's house.
Ryder Siebert uses a tennis ball stuck in a pair of pantyhose to topple cups for St. Raphael's house.

