Civil War Weekend in Anna-Jonesboro Feb. 19th -21st

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION: (618-833-8745)

Civil War Weekend of Union County, IL -- to be held Feb. 19-21st in Anna and Jonesboro

The annual event -- sponsored by the Shawnee Hills Arts Council, P.A.S.T. of Union Co., and the Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area --will include several days of events.

Friday, Feb. 19th at 6pm at the Anna Arts Center at 125 W. Davie, will be the Blue and Gray Dinner with guest speaker Dr. Trevor Steinbach from Genoa, IL. Steinbach has been portraying Civil War medical officers for the last 30 years. He has presented his medical impressions at over 700 events in several states and writes monthly articles for the Civil War Courier national publication. His topic is The Lincolns in Sickness and in Health. Dr. Steinbach will discuss the Lincolns, some little-known trivia, and diseases and medical practices of the time. The Kitchen of Lafayette will cater the dinner. The menu is: Baked Glazed Ham OR Chicken with Mushroom Sherry Sauce (Select one with your reservation), Mashed Potatoes, Country green Beans, Butter Milk Biscuit or Cornbread, Fresh Tossed Salad with House Vinaigrette, and Cobbler with Ice Cream. Ticket is $25. Please RSVP by Tuesday, February 16, 2021 with your choice of meat by email to vabchlee@gmail.com or call Lees cell 1-904-625-1109.

Saturday, Feb. 20th -- 10am to 3pm Speakers, Exhibits, Vendors  all activities free!

10am  Dr. Trevor Steinbach -- Bite the Bullet: Civil War Technology and Changes

11am - Dr. Susan Whitemountain  Getting to Know Gladys, A Slave Descendent

1pm - Darrel Dexter  Local author and historian tells the story of The Emancipation of Harry, a slave boy in Union County, Illinois

2pm - Duane Hileman My Family Divided During the War - Father and son in Illinois against son from Kentucky

Sunday, Feb. 21st -- 1:30-3:30pm, Open House at the P.A.S.T. Heritage House at 102 S. Main, Jonesboro. Special Display of Local Civil War items. Free

The Illinois Freedom Project Traveling Exhibit will be displayed in the Anna Arts Centers middle building at 127 W. Davie from Weds. 17th  Sat. 19th .

Sponsored by the Nat. Park Service, Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources, and Looking for Lincoln ALNHA, the large story boards tell of the struggles for freedom in Illinois, with several southern Illinois stories featured. School groups welcome. Please call 618-833-8745 if scheduling a group. See www.LookingforLincoln.org/freedom for more information.